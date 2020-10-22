The 2020 CMT Music Awards hosted by Sarah Hyland, Kane Brown and Ashley McBryde will air live on Wednesday night

CMT Awards 2020: Everything to Know About Country Music's Star-Studded Show

The 2020 CMT Music Awards are here!

The annual fan-voted awards show that celebrates the best of country music is set to air live from Nashville on Wednesday, Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. EST on numerous networks.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Here's what you need to know about country music's biggest night.

Three people are hosting

"I am beyond excited, and maybe a little nervous, to host an awards show for the very first time," McBryde, 37, said in a statement. "Luckily, it's not all about me. It's about celebrating badass music videos and the brilliant men and women that help us create them."

Image zoom Ashley McBryde Nancy Kruh

Image zoom Sarah Hyland and Kane Brown Jon Kopaloff/Getty; Jason Kempin/Getty

Brown, who makes history as the first Black person to host the awards show, said in a press release, "I'm excited to join this year as a first-time host and can’t wait for everyone to see the amazing performances that are lined up this year."

"I can’t wait to see what happens at this year's show and who the fans vote for," said Hyland, who is also hosting the awards show for the first time.

Carrie Underwood, Keith Urban and more are nominated

Image zoom Thomas Rhett; Sam Hunt; Luke Combs getty images

The six finalists for the coveted video of the year award, narrowed down from 14 original nominees by fan voting, are Underwood, Ballerini, Combs, Lambert, Tucker and Keith Urban.

Artists outside of the country genre receiving their first-ever CMT nominations include Halsey, Marshmello and Gwen Stefani.

More than 20 artists are performing

The country stars slated to hit the Ram Trucks Side Stage on Wednesday night are: McBryde, Ballerini, Brown, Combs, Dan + Shay, Barrett, Bryan, Morris, Hunt, Twain, Jimmie Allen, Noah Cyrus, Halsey, Little Big Town, Brooks & Dunn and Morgan Wallen.

In addition, breakout stars Green, Hammack, Andress, Denning, Hardy and Mickey Guyton will also hit the stage.

Image zoom Morgan Wallen; Gabby Barrett; Sam Hunt Michael Loccisano/Getty; Rick Diamond/Getty; Mike Coppola/WireImage

Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato are among the presenters

The 2020 CMT Awards will air on several networks