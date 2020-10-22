Carrie Underwood Wins Her Eighth CMT Video of the Year Award at the 2020 Show: 'I Feel So Loved Tonight'

The win marked the country star's 22nd CMT award, continuing her streak of being the winningest artist in CMT history

Carrie Underwood won big at the 2020 CMT Music Awards.

On Wednesday, the country star, 37, earned her eighth career win in the show's video of the year category — a record! — for her hit "Drinking Alone." She beat out fellow finalists Keith Urban and Tanya Tucker for the night's biggest award, which was voted on by fans.

"Oh my gosh, thank you so much," Underwood said while accepting the award remotely. "Wow. Fans, you guys never cease to amaze me at how hard you work. I saw you guys throwing Twitter parties and doing your thing and voting — thank you so much. This one is really all about you guys, especially because we — again — haven't been together. I feel so loved this evening so thank you guys so much."

"Of course all the winners and nominees tonight, this is something that's so fun for us to visually bring our songs to life so thank you for all of the support and all of the fans who have been voting for everybody," she added. "We all feel loved tonight. Thank you [director] Randy St. Nicholas for this video and how much fun it was and how easy it always is just to do what we do, and like I said, bring it to life in a visual way. Thank you CMT for putting these awards on and, again, the love — it's all about the love. So thank you guys so much. God bless you and hope to see you all soon."

Underwood previously won video of the year for "Before He Cheats" (2007), "Cowboy Casanova" (2010), "Good Girl" (2012), "Blown Away" (2013), "See You Again" (2014), "Something in the Water" (2015) and, most recently, "Cry Pretty"(2019).

The win marked Underwood's 22nd CMT award, continuing her streak of being the winningest artist in CMT history. Earlier in the night, the American Idol alum also won female video of the year.

Image zoom Carrie Underwood CMT Awards/ Youtube

"Drinking Alone" was released in November 2019 as the fourth single from Underwood's sixth studio album, Cry Pretty. In the music video for the song, Underwood gives a cabaret-style performance in a club.

Prior to when the three finalists with the most votes in the video of the year category were revealed on Wednesday, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs and Miranda Lambert were also up for the award.

The semifinalists for video of the year who did not advance to the finals included Ashley McBryde for "One Night Standards," Blanco Brown for "The Git Up," Dan + Shay for "I Should Probably Go to Bed," Little Big Town for "Sugar Coat," Old Dominion for "Some People Do," Sam Hunt for "Hard to Forget," The Chicks for "Gaslighter" and Thomas Rhett for "Remember You Young."

