Caylee Hammack, Ingrid Andress and Travis Denning will also hit the stage during country's only entirely fan-voted show

Hardy, Mickey Guyton and Riley Green Among Breakout Stars to Perform at 2020 CMT Music Awards

The list of rising stars set to perform at the 2020 CMT Music Awards is quickly heating up.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. On Tuesday, the new lineup of breakout performers that will hit the classic Ram Trucks Side Stage during one of country's biggest nights was announced.

Caylee Hammack, Hardy, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning are among the rising artists that will show off their skills at country's only entirely fan-voted show.

Hammack, 26, will belt her track "Just Friends" and Hardy, 30, will perform his song "One Beer." Andress, 29, will deliver her jam "Lady Like" and fellow singer Guyton, 37, will hit the stage for her song "Heaven Down Here." Meanwhile, Green, 31, will croon his tune "If It Wasn't for Trucks" and Denning, 27, will sing "After a Few."

Hammack, Andress, Green and Denning are first-time nominees along with Blanco Brown, 35, and Gabby Barrett, 20, at this year's show — all in the running for the breakthrough video of the year award.

Fans can still cast their votes for their favorite stars by visiting the official CMT Music Awards website. Country music lovers can also check out the full list of performers before the show.