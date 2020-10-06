Hardy, Mickey Guyton and Riley Green Among Breakout Stars to Perform at 2020 CMT Music Awards

Caylee Hammack, Ingrid Andress and Travis Denning will also hit the stage during country's only entirely fan-voted show

By Darlene Aderoju
October 06, 2020 02:20 PM
Hardy, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green
The list of rising stars set to perform at the 2020 CMT Music Awards is quickly heating up.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET. On Tuesday, the new lineup of breakout performers that will hit the classic Ram Trucks Side Stage during one of country's biggest nights was announced.

Caylee Hammack, Hardy, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning are among the rising artists that will show off their skills at country's only entirely fan-voted show.

Hammack, 26, will belt her track "Just Friends" and Hardy, 30, will perform his song "One Beer." Andress, 29, will deliver her jam "Lady Like" and fellow singer Guyton, 37, will hit the stage for her song "Heaven Down Here." Meanwhile, Green, 31, will croon his tune "If It Wasn't for Trucks" and Denning, 27, will sing "After a Few."

Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown
The emerging stars join the previously announced list of performers including country vets Dan + ShayKane BrownLuke BryanAshley McBrydeLittle Big Town and Maren Morris. This year's performances will take place outdoors throughout the streets of Nashville.

Hammack, Andress, Green and Denning are first-time nominees along with Blanco Brown, 35, and Gabby Barrett, 20, at this year's show — all in the running for the breakthrough video of the year award.

Ashley McBryde; Dan + Shay, Kelsea Ballerini
Fans can still cast their votes for their favorite stars by visiting the official CMT Music Awards website. Country music lovers can also check out the full list of performers before the show.

The 2020 CMT Music Awards will air from several outdoor hot spots in Nashville on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT.

