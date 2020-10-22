"I told Gwen when I saw who the other nominees were in our category, I was like, 'That would've been cool, but I don't know what our chance of beating Justin Bieber are,'" Shelton said. "But here we are"

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Win CMT Award for Collab Video: 'What Is Happening with My Life?'

Couples who win awards together, stay together.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just took home the 2020 CMT Music Award for best collaborative video for their loving duet "Nobody But You."

The two hugged as they accepted the award from home — Stefani, 51, wore a blue and beige camo-style corset and Shelton, 44, sported a blue button-up.

"This is absolutely unbelievable," the country star said, before they thanked each other.

"What is happening with my life?" Stefani asked.

"I told Gwen when I saw who the other nominees were in our category, I was like, 'That would've been cool, but I don't know what our chance of beating Justin Bieber are,'" Shelton said. "But here we are."

Shelton then continued by thanking the fans for voting, adding that he saw his feeds on social media flooded by fans rooting for the two.

"You guys are the ones that buy the records and come to the shows, and you vote on these things so we love you so much," Shelton said before the two singers told each other "I love you."

The Voice coaches toasted with a martini.

Image zoom Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani CMT Awards/ Youtube

"This means the world to us more than you probably imagine," he added. "This is a crazy pairing, but it's working!"

This is the couple's first-ever award win together — they were last nominated for a Teen Choice Award for their "Go Ahead and Break My Heart" duet in 2016.

"It goes without saying that this is truly a special win for not only myself but @gwenstefani!" Shelton wrote on Instagram. "CONGRATS on your first @CMT Award!! And thanks to Y'ALL for voting!!!"

On Twitter, Stefani wrote: “@blakeshelton i love u so much - i've learned so much from u - thank u for sharing country music w me!! gx.”

The duo even received a special congrats from their fellow The Voice coach John Legend.

This is also Shelton's ninth-ever CMT Award. In 2018, he took home both the video of the year and male video of the year for "I'll Name the Dogs." This is also the country legend's second collaborative video of the year win — he last took home that prize in 2010 for "Hillbilly Bone" with Trace Adkins.

The Voice coaches released the video for "Nobody But You" in January, as part of Shelton's Fully Loaded: God's Country, which dropped the month before.

Some of the footage in the music video appeared to be self-shot moments from their day-to-day life — including a compilation of sweet selfies with a make-up free Stefani laughing as Shelton showers her in kisses.

The Sophie Muller-directed video was primarily filmed around Los Angeles; however, some scenes were also shot at Shelton’s ranch in Oklahoma.

The music video dropped just a handful of days ahead of their duet performance at the Grammy Awards earlier this year. Stefani joined Shelton on the Grammys stage, walking out in a sheer white ballgown with an embellished Queen of Hearts-motif corset and matching headband.

In March, the stars switched it up and released an acoustic version of "Nobody But You."

Image zoom Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017/Getty

Earlier this month, Stefani spoke to Extra about their relationship.

"Do you know how many people say my 'husband' about him?" she said, referring to Shelton, 44. "I guess we're just together."

"People got used to it or something like that," she added. "But it's pretty cute." Stefani and Shelton have been dating since 2015.