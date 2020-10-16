The "One Night Standards" singer joins Kane Brown and Sarah Hyland as hosts for this year's show

Ashley McBryde Is 'Beyond Excited and Maybe a Little Nervous' to Host 2020 CMT Music Awards

There's a new co-host for the 2020 CMT Music Awards — and she can't wait to make her debut.

On Friday, it was announced that singer Ashley McBryde will host the award show alongside fellow country star Kane Brown and Modern Family alum Sarah Hyland.

The show will air live from Nashville on Oct. 21 at 8 p.m. EST.

"I am beyond excited, and maybe a little nervous, to host an awards show for the very first time," McBryde, 37, said in a statement. "Luckily, it's not all about me. It's about celebrating badass music videos and the brilliant men and women that help us create them. I've loved watching and being part of this event in the past and I think the fans are really going to enjoy what we have planned for them. It's going to be a blast!"

CMT is happy to have McBryde on board.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ashley as our third and final host for the 2020 CMT Music Awards!” CMT's senior vice president of music and strategy Leslie Fram said in a statement. "She rounds out our hosting trio perfectly and signifies the best and brightest of a new generation of country talent. Between our hosts and our all-star lineup of presenters, this year's show promises to deliver one of a kind performances and appearances from the year's biggest stars at a time when we all could use an extraordinary night of fantastic music."

Expect to see performances on the Ram Trucks Side Stage from some of country's biggest stars including: McBryde, Ballerini, Brown, Combs, Dan + Shay, Gabby Barrett, Jimmie Allen, Noah Cyrus, Halsey, Little Big Town, Luke Bryan, Brooks & Dunn, Maren Morris, Morgan Wallen, Sam Hunt and Shania Twain. Breakout stars Caylee Hammack, Hardy, Ingrid Andress, Mickey Guyton, Riley Green and Travis Denning will also hit the stage.