2019 CMT Music Awards: See the Complete Winners List

Country’s biggest stars came up big at the CMT Music Awards!

On Wednesday, some of the biggest names in country music gathered in Nashville to toast to this year’s best and most-watched videos in the genre as Brothers Osborne, Maren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Zac Brown Band lead the pack of nominees, each with three nods.

But also in the crowd were some genre-crossing artists from pop and R&B including first-time nominees Gladys Knight, Leon Bridges and Boyz II Men.

Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook returned to host for the second consecutive year and are also set to perform during the show. Other musicians who will hit the stage include Morris, Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett.

See the complete winners’ list below.

Image zoom Maren Morris; Brothers Osborne; Miranda Lambert Noam Galai/Getty; David Becker/Getty; Jason Merritt/Getty

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Carrie Underwood – “Cry Pretty”

Chris Janson – “Drunk Girl”

Cole Swindell – “Break Up in the End”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne – “Burning Man”

Eric Church – “Desperate Man”

Florida Georgia Line – “Simple”

Kacey Musgraves – “Rainbow”

Kane Brown – “Good as You”

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – “Coming Home”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Luke Combs – “She Got the Best of Me”

Maren Morris – “GIRL”

Zac Brown Band – “Someone I Used To Know”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Cole Swindell – “Break Up in the End”

Eric Church – “Desperate Man”

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert – “Drowns the Whiskey”

Kane Brown – “Lose It”

Kenny Chesney – “Get Along”

Luke Bryan – “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset”

Thomas Rhett – “Life Changes”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brandi Carlile – “The Joke”

Carly Pearce – “Closer to You”

Carrie Underwood – “Love Wins”

Kacey Musgraves – “Space Cowboy”

Kelsea Ballerini – “Miss Me More”

Maren Morris – “GIRL”

Miranda Lambert – “Keeper of the Flame”

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brothers Osborne – “I Don’t Remember Me (Before You)”

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Florida Georgia Line – “Simple”

LOCASH – “Feels Like a Party”

Maddie & Tae – “Friends Don’t”

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – “Babe”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Eli Young Band – “Love Ain’t”

LANCO – “Born to Love You”

Little Big Town – “Summer Fever”

Midland – “Burn Out”

Old Dominion – “Hotel Key”

Zac Brown Band – “Someone I Used to Know”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ashley McBryde – “Girl Goin’ Nowhere (At Marathon Music Works)”

Jimmie Allen – “Best Shot”

Jordan Davis – “Take It From Me”

Mitchell Tenpenny – “Drunk Me”

Morgan Wallen – “Whiskey Glasses”

Runaway June – “Buy My Own Drinks”

Tenille Townes – “Somebody’s Daughter”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Brantley Gilbert and Lindsay Ell – “What Happens In a Small Town”

Darius Rucker feat. Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan, Charles Kelley – “Straight to Hell”

Dierks Bentley feat. Brothers Osborne – “Burning Man”

Jason Aldean feat. Miranda Lambert – “Drowns the Whiskey”

Keith Urban feat. Julia Michaels – “Coming Home”

Sugarland feat. Taylor Swift – “Babe”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Boyz II Men and Brett Young – “Motownphilly (From CMT Crossroads)”

Luke Combs and Leon Bridges – “Beautiful Crazy (From CMT Crossroads)”

Maren Morris and Brandi Carlile – “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)”

Brett Eldredge and Meghan Trainor – “Let You Be Right (From CMT Crossroads)”

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman and Gladys Knight – “I Can’t Make You Love Me” and “Help Me Make It Through the Night” (From 2018 CMT Artists of the Year)

Zac Brown Band and Shawn Mendes – “Keep Me In Mind (From CMT Crossroads)”

The 2019 CMT Awards are airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena at 8 p.m. EDT Wednesday on CMT.