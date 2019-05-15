Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown and Maren Morris Set to Perform at the 2019 CMT Awards

The 2019 CMT Awards are sure to be a star-studded night — with a record-breaking number of performances.

Country superstars Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett are all set to perform at the annual ceremony taking place at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on June 5, PEOPLE can exclusively announce.

Of the performers announced thus far, Morris leads the pack with three nominations, including nods in the video of the year and female video of the year categories for “GIRL,” as well as a nomination for performance of the year for her collaboration with Brandi Carlile on “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year special.

Underwood, who is the most awarded artist in CMT Awards history, is nominated for two awards this year, including video of the year for “Cry Pretty” and female video of the year for “Love Wins.” Ballerini is similarly nominated in both the video of the year and female video of the year categories for “Miss Me More.”

Image zoom Kelsea Ballerini Scott Legato/Getty

Brown is up for video of the year for “Good as You” and male video of the year for “Lose It.” Bryan is also up for an award in the male video of the year category for “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset,” in addition to being nominated for collaborative video of the year for his partnership with Jason Aldean and Charles Kelley on Darius Rucker’s track, “Straight to Hell.”

Dan + Shay’s hit “Speechless” earned the duo (comprised of Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney) two nominations in the video of the year and duo video of the year categories, while Rhett’s “Life Changes” secured the singer a nod in the male video of the year category.

Image zoom Steve Granitz/WireImage; Kevork Djansezian/Getty; Jason Kempin/Getty

RELATED: They’re Back! Little Big Town Return to Host the 2019 CMT Awards for Second Consecutive Year

Brothers Osborne, Miranda Lambert and Zac Brown Band join Morris to lead the pack of this year’s nominees, each with three nods. Other artists with more than one nomination include Carlile, Aldean, Luke Combs, Cole Swindell, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Julia Michaels, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Sugarland and Taylor Swift.

Image zoom Maren Morris; Brothers Osborne; Miranda Lambert Noam Galai/Getty; David Becker/Getty; Jason Merritt/Getty

R&B legends Boyz II Men earned their first CMT Awards nomination for their collaboration with Brett Young, “Motownphilly.” Other first-time nominees this year are Carlile, Michaels, Leon Bridges, Gladys Knight, Shawn Mendes, Ashley McBryde, Jimmie Allen, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wallen, Runaway June and Tenille Towns.

RELATED: Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne and Miranda Lambert Among Artists Leading 2019 CMT Awards Nominations

Returning to the stage to serve as co-hosts for their second consecutive year are Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town.

Little Big Town, who released their single, “The Daughters,” from their upcoming ninth studio album, were previously awarded three wins in the group video of the year category: “When Someone Stops Loving You” in 2018, “Better Man” in 2017, and “Girl Crush” in 2016. The group has earned a total of 11 CMT Awards nominations.

The 2019 CMT Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET.