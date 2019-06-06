Luke Combs and Leon Bridges Win Performance of the Year at 2019 CMT Awards

Luke Combs and Leon Bridges are bringing home some CMT hardware for performance of the year.

On Wednesday, the singers took home the top award of the night for the best musical performance on a TV show, series or variety special on CMT.

The stars beat out many chart-topping hitmakers, most of whom were nominated for the first time including Boyz II Men, Gladys Knight and Shawn Mendes.

Combs and Bridges, both 29, won for their rendition of his 2017 single “Beautiful Crazy” from CMT Crossroads. The win was Bridges’ first CMT Award.

He previously won the Grammy for best traditional R&B performance of “Bet Ain’t Worth the Hand” in 2018.

Combs’ love song — which spent seven straight weeks at No. 1 on Billboard’s Country Airplay chart — was inspired by his fiancée Nicole Hocking.

Luke Combs and Nicole Hocking Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock

“First off, my beautiful fiancee, Nicole, thank you for inspiring the song,” he said onstage while accepting the award. Added Leon: “Thanks for allowing me to be a part of your beautiful song, my brother. Thank you so much.”

At this year’s CMT show, Combs was also nominated for video of the year for his hit “She Got the Best of Me.”

The 2019 CMT Awards are airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET.