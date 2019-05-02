They're Back! Little Big Town Return to Host the 2019 CMT Awards for Second Consecutive Year

Little Big Town are hosting the CMT Awards again!

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook are all returning to the stage as co-hosts for this year’s fan-voted show. This marks the second consecutive year that the band will be emceeing the event.

The Grammy-winning quartet follows in the footsteps of previous hosts such as Jason Aldean, Erin Andrews and J.J. Watt, Kristen Bell, Billy Ray Cyrus as well as Kid Rock. Nashville alum Charles Esten hosted the 2017 show.

Little Big Town, who released their single, “The Daughters,” from their upcoming ninth studio album, were previously awarded three wins in the group video of the year category: “When Someone Stops Loving You” in 2018, “Better Man” in 2017, and “Girl Crush” in 2016.

The group has earned a total of 11 CMT Awards nominations.

Carly Pearce will announce the nominations for this year’s show on Tuesday, May 7 during the Today show.

Image zoom Williams + Hirakawa

Fans can purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Friday, May 10 at 11:00 a.m. ET.

The 2019 CMT Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET.