Nashville’s biggest party just got even bigger.

Brandi Carlile, Brett Young, Keith Urban, Little Big Town, Luke Combs, Sheryl Crow, Tanya Tucker, Trombone Shorty, Zac Brown Band and Boyz II Men have joined the lineup to perform at the 2019 CMT Awards, CMT announced Wednesday. This year’s lineup marks a record-breaking number of performances for the annual awards ceremony.

Previously announced acts include Carrie Underwood, Dan + Shay, Kane Brown, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Bryan, Maren Morris and Thomas Rhett.

Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook of Little Big Town are hosting the event for the second consecutive year.

Of the announced performers, Maren Morris and Zac Brown Band lead in nominations with three each.

Zac Brown Band is going up against Morris for video of the year, and is also nominated in the group video of the year for “Someone I Used to Know.” Their performance of “Keep Me in Mind” with Shawn Mendes earned them a nod in the CMT performance of the year category.

Morris is up in the video of the year and female video of the year categories for “GIRL,” as well as a nomination for performance of the year for her collaboration with Brandi Carlile on “(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman” at the 2018 CMT Artists of the Year special.

Morris will take the stage with Grammy winner Sheryl Crow, it was also announced Wednesday.

Image zoom Keith Urban, Brandi Carlile, Brett Young Robyn Beck/AFP/Getty Images; John Shearer/WireImage; Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Performers with two nominations include Underwood, who is the most awarded artist in CMT Awards history. She’ll go up against Morris in the female video of the year category for “Love Wins,” as well as Zac Brown Band for video of the year for “Cry Pretty.” Ballerini is also nominated in both those categories for “Miss Me More.”

Combs is also up for two nominations, in the video of the year and performance of the year categories for “She Got the Best of Me” and their performance with Leon Bridges of “Beautiful Crazy” at CMT Crossroads, respectively. Urban is also up in the video of the year category, as well as collaborative video of the year, for “Coming Home.”

Brown has also scored two nominations for his videos “Good as You” and “Lose It,” in the video of the year and male video of the year categories, respectively. Bryan also received a nod for “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” in the male video of the year category, as well for his collaboration with Jason Aldean and Charles Kelley on Darius Rucker’s track, “Straight to Hell.”

Dan + Shay (Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney) earned two nominations for “Speechless,” in the video of the year and duo video of the year categories. Rhett is up for a male video of the year award for “Life Changes.”

Image zoom Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Miranda Lambert Noam Galai/Getty; David Becker/Getty; Jason Merritt/Getty

It’s Boyz II Men’s first CMT Awards nomination for “Motownphilly,” their collaboration with Brett Young. Carlile, Michaels, Leon Bridges, Gladys Knight, Shawn Mendes, Ashley McBryde, Jimmie Allen, Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Morgan Wallen, Runaway June and Tenille Townes join the iconic boy band as first-time nominees.

Brothers Osborne joins Morris and Zac Brown Band with three nominations. Other artists with more than one nomination include Carlile, Aldean, Cole Swindell, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Julia Michaels, Kacey Musgraves, Sugarland and Taylor Swift.

The 2019 CMT Awards will air live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET.