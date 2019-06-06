American Idol Alum Gabby Barrett Wants An 'Intimate' Wedding with Cade Foehner

Gabby Barrett is already starting to plan her wedding to Cade Foehner — even if it won’t be any time soon!

The American Idol alum opened up to PEOPLE on the CMT Awards red carpet about her recently announced engagement on Thursday and revealed a few details about her big day.

“I’ve been on Pinterest a whole lot, but we’re just enjoying the engagement stage right now,” she told PEOPLE. “Hopefully it won’t be too long [or] too short.”

Barrett, 19, also said they haven’t been able to spend as much time together due to their busy schedules as Foehner is currently on his summer Southern Hallelujah Tour.

“He actually just flew in today, and then I won’t see him for six weeks,” said Barrett. “I’m doing my thing but it’s nice to have somebody who understands that.”

Cade Foehner and Gabby Barrett Kevin Mazur/Getty

“We’ll figure it out along the way,” she added.

Foehner opened up to PEOPLE earlier this year about the engagement and spending time away from each other due to their packed schedules.

“It’s getting harder and harder to be apart,” Foehner said. “Doing all the traveling we have to do, sometimes we have to go a month without seeing each other. That’s a little much for me, so I decided to go ahead and do this thing!”

While the young couple won’t be walking down the aisle too soon, Barrett already knows what type of wedding she’s going to have.

“More of an intimate setting,” she revealed. “Small. Something cute.”

Barrett also told PEOPLE in March that she also wanted to have her wedding in “colder weather.”

During a pre-marital counseling trip to Los Angeles, the couple realized they were staying in the same hotel where they met during their run on American Idol. There, during a photoshoot for their friend’s portfolio, Foehner popped the big question.

“Cade start saying all these sweet things and I didn’t think anything of it because he normally does it all the time,” Barrett said. “But I noticed he kept going on and on and then he eventually said, ‘I want to spend the rest of my life with you.’ Then he got down on one knee and he asked and I said, ‘Yes!’”

When the two met, Barrett thought Foehner was cute but “didn’t think there was going to be anything that came out of it.”

The two soon fell in love and have maintained a “biblical relationship” since, Foehner said.

“Her love for God — that rocked my world from the start,” Foehner explained. “Her humility and who she is as a woman is wrapped up in her beliefs in God. Having that pushes you to want to be humble and want to live a life like Christ. She’s absolutely captivating. I’ve known for quite a while that I want to spend my life with her. I could literally stare in her eyes for a million years and could not get tired of that.”

The duo has had a busy year. Barrett announced in May that she is now signed with Warner Music Nashville and is currently promoting her single “I Hope.”

“I always wanted to be somebody that kind of stuck out on the stage,” she told PEOPLE on the CMT Awards red carpet.

“I am excited and it’s an honor to be a woman in female country in this generation right now,” she added.

The 2019 CMT Awards aired live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on CMT Wednesday.