Everything You Need to Know About the CMT Awards 2019: All the Details

In just a few days, Nashville will celebrate the best of the best of country music at the CMT Music Awards!

The yearly fan-voted awards show is set to air live from Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, June 5 at 8 p.m. ET on CMT. This year’s edition is set to break records for featuring the most performances — including ones from Keith Urban, Carrie Underwood and Brandi Carlile.

Here’s everything you need to know about country music’s big night:

Who’s Hosting?

Little Big Town is back! Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet and Jimi Westbrook will be returning to the awards show as emcees for the second year in a row. The group will be performing and are nominated for group video of the year for their song “Summer Fever.”

Little Big Town Williams + Hirakawa

The group will be hosting the show after releasing their single “The Daughters” in April.

“This song is about the laundry list of expectations and long-standing traditions put on women. It’s about equality,” Fairchild told CMT. “It’s about hope for our children and what their view of the world will be. It’s not about a lack of believing in God or God’s love for girls.”

Who’s Nominated?

And the nominees are…

Leading the list of award nominees are Brothers Osborne, Marren Morris, Miranda Lambert and Zac Brown Band with three nominations each. Other artists nominated for more than one award include Carlile, Luke Combs, Underwood, Cole Swindell, Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean, Julia Michaels and Kacey Musgraves.

TJ and John Osborne of Brothers Osborne Alysse Gafkjen

Along with these country icons, Shawn Mendes, Meghan Trainor, Gladys Knight, R&B group Boyz II Men and soul singer Leon Bridges are among the nominees from other music genres — they are all up for the performance of the year award for their genre-defying collaborations with country artists.

“Can this be true ?????” Boyz II Men tweeted after hearing about their nomination for “Motownphilly” alongside Brett Young. “Nominated for CMT award???”

Underwood, the most-awarded artist in CMT Awards history, is up for two this year including the female video of the year for her song “Love Wins” and video of the year with “Cry Pretty.”

Dan + Shay, comprising Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney, are up for two awards for their “Speechless” music video, which featured both of their wives.

“Thank you to our beautiful wives for making the #SPEECHLESS video our favorite we’ve ever done, and thank you to everyone who helped capture the special moments.” the group tweeted.

nominated for two @cmt awards again this year! thank you to our beautiful wives for making the #SPEECHLESS video our favorite we've ever done, and thank you to everyone who helped capture the special moments. 👰🏻👰🏼 vote here lots of times:https://t.co/1qODCvEfZu pic.twitter.com/NurYKVsH86 — Dan + Shay (@DanAndShay) May 9, 2019

Voting for the winners is closing Tuesday, but voting will still be open for the top five nominees for the video of the year category, to be announced the morning of the show.

Who’s Performing?

The night will be packed with performances — the show features the longest lineup in CMT Awards history! With performances from country superstars Luke Bryan, Kelsea Ballerini, Underwood, Urban, country fans will be sure to sing along all night.

Would it even be the CMT Awards without a few on-stage collabs? Morris will take the stage alongside Sheryl Crow, Carlile will partner with Tanya Tucker for the first time on television, Boyz II Men will join Young onstage and the night’s hosts will perform alongside Thomas Rhett and Trombone Shorty. Toby Keith will welcome Cole Swindell onstage with him to perform one of Keith’s iconic hits.

If that wasn’t enough, Combs, Kane Brown, Dan + Shay, and Zac Brown Band are also on the star-studded lineup. And if past CMT Awards are any indication of what to expect, the night is sure to be filled with more surprises.

Carrie Underwood, Kane Brown, Maren Morris Steve Granitz/WireImage; Kevork Djansezian/Getty; Jason Kempin/Getty

Who’s Presenting?

Bobby Bones, Brantley Gilbert, Carly Pearce, Chris Sullivan, Cody Alan, Hunter Hayes, Jessie James Decker, Jimmie Allen, Julia Michaels, JWoww, Kate Bosworth, Katie Cook, Kiefer Sutherland, Lindsay Ell, Maddie & Tae, Michael Ray, Michelle Monaghan, Midland, Sarah Hyland and Trisha Yearwood will all present at the show.

Bobby Bones Mike Coppola/Getty

How Do I Watch?

Before the show, country fans can catch all the live action from the red carpet on CMT’s Twitter account Wednesday, June 5 starting at 7 p.m. ET. After that, the 2019 CMT Awards will air live at 8 p.m. ET on CMT and online at CMT.com.