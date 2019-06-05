Country Cuteness: The Sweetest Couples Photos from the 2019 CMT Awards

Maren Morris & Ryan Hurd
“The Middle” singer, who’s nominated for three awards including CMT performer of the year, color-coordinated with fellow her boyfriend and country star ahead of her performance with Sheryl Crow.
Chris Sullivan & Rachel Reichard
The This Is Us star kept things country in a cowboy hat as he posed with his wife ahead of the show.
Luke Combs & Nicole Hocking
The new male artist of the year nominee goofed around with his fiancée ahead of the show.
Brett Young & Taylor Mills
“In Case You Didn’t Know,” the country crooner and his wife are expecting their first child! Young wrapped an arm around his wife as she showed off her baby bump on the carpet.
Jessie James Decker & Eric Decker
The power couple struck a cute prom pose before heading inside, where the country singer will present. Her hubby creatively showed his support by wearing a T-shirt featuring her face.
Kane Brown & Katelyn Jae
The “Lose It” crooner rested a hand on his wife’s baby bump ahead of his performance at the awards show. Six months after tying the knot, the couple announced on April 15 that they’re expecting their first child together, a baby girl.
Chris Lane & Lauren Bushnell
The country crooner wrapped an arm around his girlfriend, The Bachelor alum Lauren Bushnell.
Chris and Kaitlyn Lucas & Preston and Kristen Brust
LOCASH musicians Chris Lucas and Preston Brust struck side-by-side poses alongside their wives Kaitlyn and Kristen.
Mitchell Tenpenny & Meghan Patrick
The “Drunk Me” singer and his girlfriend kept things colorful on the carpet.
Brantley Gilbert & Amber Cochran
The “One Hell of an Amen” singer, who will present during the show, proudly posed with his wife as she flaunted her growing baby bump in a sparkly minidress. The couple are expecting their second child together, a daughter, due September 17.
Dillon Carmichael & Shayla Whitson
Carmichael showed “It’s Simple” to smile for the cameras alongside expecting girlfriend Shayla.
Kailey & Russell Dickerson
The rising country star heated up the carpet by sharing a romantic smooch with his wife.
Roman Josi & Ellie Ottaway
The Nashville Predators ice hockey captain kept things cool with his fiancée in coordinated dark-hued looks.
Tyler Cain & Meghan Linsey
Cain showed off his classic country style in a bolo tie and cowboy boots alongside his girlfriend, who was runner-up on season 8 of The Voice in 2015.
Jordan Davis & Kristen O'Connor
They may not be “Slow Dancing in a Parking Lot,” but Davis and his wife were all smiles ahead of the show.
Sam Palladio & Cassadee Pope
The Voice alum rocked the carpet in a one-shoulder red jumpsuit alongside her boyfriend and former Nashville costar.