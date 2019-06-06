Carly Pearce Explains Why She Has 'Beef' with Jake Owen Over Her Wedding

Image zoom Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic (2)

Bride-to-be Carly Pearce has “more beef” with her wedding singer, Jake Owen.

After spilling the secret about how he’d be singing the song for Pearce and fiancé Michael Ray’s first dance as a married couple at their wedding during an interview on the Bobby Bones Show in April, Owen gave the “Closer to You” singer yet another reason to complain.

“He just sang our wedding song on the Bachelorette,” Pearce, 29, told PEOPLE on the red carpet of the 2019 CMT Awards on Wednesday night. Owen appeared on an episode of the ABC series earlier in the week, taking time to serenade bachelorette Hannah B. and suitor Tyler C. with his hit “Made For You” during their one-on-one date. “So Jake, not only did you tell, but now you sang our song!”

But Pearce made it clear that it’s all in good fun.

“I’m kidding,” she said. “We’re very excited to have Jake. He’s such an amazing artist.”

Pearce said that she and Ray, 31, who got engaged in December 2018, are “getting close” to the finish line when it comes to planning their wedding, which she said will be “small” and only have their “close family and friends” in attendance.

“My mom and I are really close, and I’m an only child. This life doesn’t give you a lot of time to be with friends and family, but wedding planning has allowed us to do it together,” she added.

When it comes to Ray’s role in the planning, Pearce said he only had two requests: “He doesn’t want to see me before I walk down the aisle, and he wants an open bar.”

“He’s getting both,” she said. “He’s been very easy. It’s been great.”

During a separate interview with PEOPLE, Ray praised Pearce for taking care of most of the planning.

“I said, ‘I don’t know how you’ve planned a wedding so fast and so at ease,'” he said. “Everyone always talks about the stress of it, but she’s made it not stressful at all. It’s been super chill, and it’s been fun. I’m excited. I tried to talk her into marrying me in Las Vegas at the ACMs but she wouldn’t so I’m excited to have that moment and then start that next chapter of my life with her.”

Their next chapter will also include a new house, which they’re currently renovating together.

“Whenever we get any time, we’re trying to make that happen,” he said. “We are both so busy that when we get home we kind of shut down and put on our pajamas and chill. We had somebody come in and paint, but we did everything else. We have assembled all the furniture, hung light fixtures, put up outside furniture. It’s been a lot of fun for both of us. It’s our home so we’re trying to make it right.”

The 2019 CMT Awards aired live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday on CMT.