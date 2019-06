To kick off the show, hosts Little Big Town pointed out that there was an infamous celebrity among the A-list audience: the “breakout star” of Game of Thrones, also known as a Starbucks coffee cup.

Eagle-eyed GoT fans were quick to point out that the recognizably modern cup of joe didn’t quite fit in in Winterfell, where it made a brief appearance by mistake during the fourth episode of the series’ eighth and final season.

After a commercial break during the awards show, the camera panned back to the cup, which had been joined by a bottle of water. The hosts joked that the coffee’s “date” had finally arrived — “She’s a tall drink of water, that one,” they said.