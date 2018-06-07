What Happened Backstage Didn't Stay There: Stars Let Loose in PEOPLE's CMT Awards Photo Booth!

Because if you didn't stop by the PEOPLE CMT Awards photo booth, were you even really there?

Kate Hogan
June 06, 2018 11:37 PM
<p>The guys won CMT Performance of the Year for their&nbsp;<em>CMT Crossroads&nbsp;</em>episode with Florida Georgia Line.</p>
BACKSTREET BOYS

The guys won CMT Performance of the Year for their CMT Crossroads episode with Florida Georgia Line.

John Shearer/Getty
<p>The duo performed, won an award and opened the show with a <a href="https://people.com/country/cmt-awards-2018-florida-georgia-line-impersonate-prince-harry-prince-william/">royally funny spoof.</a></p>
FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE

The duo performed, won an award and opened the show with a royally funny spoof.

John Shearer/Getty
<p>The newlywed starlet performed her hit &#8220;I Hate Love Songs.&#8221;</p>
MORGAN EVANS & KELSEA BALLERINI

The newlywed starlet performed her hit “I Hate Love Songs.”

John Shearer/Getty
<p>Singers Keifer and Shawna Thompson brought son Cooper, 2, along for the fun.</p>
THOMPSON SQUARE

Singers Keifer and Shawna Thompson brought son Cooper, 2, along for the fun.

John Shearer/Getty
<p>Rucker closed the show with pals&nbsp;Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Charles Kelley &mdash; a.k.a. The Troublemakers.</p>
DARIUS RUCKER

Rucker closed the show with pals Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean and Charles Kelley — a.k.a. The Troublemakers.

John Shearer/Getty
<p>The two <a href="https://people.com/music/brett-young-engaged-taylor-mills-proposal-details/">got engaged</a> in February.</p>
BRETT YOUNG & TAYLOR MILLS

The two got engaged in February.

John Shearer/Getty
<p>The actor was on hand to present.</p>
GARRETT HEDLUND

The actor was on hand to present.

John Shearer/Getty
<p>Ell, one of the night&#8217;s performers, made her CMT Awards debut on Wednesday.&nbsp;</p>
LINDSAY ELL

Ell, one of the night’s performers, made her CMT Awards debut on Wednesday. 

John Shearer/Getty
<p>The guys presented and also promoted their upcoming performance on<em> CMT Crossroads.</em></p>
LUKE COMBS & LEON BRIDGES

The guys presented and also promoted their upcoming performance on CMT Crossroads.

John Shearer/Getty
<p>The country favorite kept it neutral in the photo booth.</p>
HUNTER HAYES

The country favorite kept it neutral in the photo booth.

John Shearer/Getty
<p>The rising artist is only 14 years old.</p>
TEGAN MARIE

The rising artist is only 14 years old.

John Shearer/Getty
<p>The singer and childhood friend Lauren Alaina <a href="https://people.com/country/2018-cmt-awards-complete-winners-list/">won Collaborative Video of the Year.</a></p>
KANE BROWN

The singer and childhood friend Lauren Alaina won Collaborative Video of the Year.

John Shearer/Getty
<p>The <a href="https://people.com/pets/doug-the-pug-kitten-fiona/">Insta-famous pup</a> is Nashville based.</p>
DOUG THE PUG

The Insta-famous pup is Nashville based.

John Shearer/Getty
<p>The singer was nominated for&nbsp;Breakthrough Video of the Year.</p>
RUSSELL DICKERSON

The singer was nominated for Breakthrough Video of the Year.

John Shearer/Getty
<p>The&nbsp;<em>This Is Us&nbsp;</em>star presented with Rascal Flatts.</p>
CHRISSY METZ

The This Is Us star presented with Rascal Flatts.

John Shearer/Getty
<p>The up-and-comer just finished <a href="https://twitter.com/iamchrislane/status/1003814950844944384">his newest record.</a></p>
CHRIS LANE

The up-and-comer just finished his newest record.

John Shearer/Getty
<p>Swindell was nominated with Dierks Bentley for Collaborative Video of the Year for &#8220;Flatliner.&#8221;</p>
COLE SWINDELL

Swindell was nominated with Dierks Bentley for Collaborative Video of the Year for “Flatliner.”

John Shearer/Getty
<p>The former winner of&nbsp;<em>The Voice</em> was up for two awards on Wednesday night.</p>
DANIELLE BRADBERY

The former winner of The Voice was up for two awards on Wednesday night.

John Shearer/Getty
<p>The &#8220;All On Me&#8221; singer was performing on an awards show for the very first time.</p>
DEVIN DAWSON

The “All On Me” singer was performing on an awards show for the very first time.

John Shearer/Getty
<p>The CMT host&nbsp;<a href="https://people.com/country/cmt-cody-alan-engaged-carrie-underwood-like-cupid/">recently became engaged</a>.</p>
CODY ALAN

The CMT host recently became engaged.

John Shearer/Getty
