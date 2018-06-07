What Happened Backstage Didn't Stay There: Stars Let Loose in PEOPLE's CMT Awards Photo Booth!

BACKSTREET BOYS
John Shearer/Getty
FLORIDA GEORGIA LINE
John Shearer/Getty
MORGAN EVANS & KELSEA BALLERINI
John Shearer/Getty
THOMPSON SQUARE
John Shearer/Getty
DARIUS RUCKER
John Shearer/Getty
BRETT YOUNG & TAYLOR MILLS
John Shearer/Getty
GARRETT HEDLUND
John Shearer/Getty
LINDSAY ELL
John Shearer/Getty
LUKE COMBS & LEON BRIDGES
John Shearer/Getty
HUNTER HAYES
John Shearer/Getty
TEGAN MARIE
John Shearer/Getty
KANE BROWN
John Shearer/Getty
DOUG THE PUG
John Shearer/Getty
RUSSELL DICKERSON
John Shearer/Getty
CHRISSY METZ
John Shearer/Getty
CHRIS LANE
John Shearer/Getty
COLE SWINDELL
John Shearer/Getty
DANIELLE BRADBERY
John Shearer/Getty
DEVIN DAWSON
John Shearer/Getty
CODY ALAN
John Shearer/Getty
1 of 20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement