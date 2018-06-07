Country Girl? Luke Bryan Thinks It Would 'Be Fun' to Collaborate with Idol Pal Katy Perry

Could it be that Luke Bryan and Katy Perry will soon make beautiful music together?

From Florida Georgia Line to Jason Aldean and Little Big Town’s Karen Fairchild to Jason Derulo, the country singer has no shortage of A-list collaborations. However, on Wednesday night on the red carpet at the 2018 CMT Music Awards, Bryan revealed the next superstar he wishes to tap to create some hits with.

“My thing is kind of the song and the moment dictates it. It’s hard to say, I mean obviously, with Lionel (Richie) and Katy — Me and Katy may have something in the works one day, would be fun,” he told Entertainment Tonight‘s Nancy O’Dell about teaming up with his fellow American Idol judge.

But this wouldn’t be the first time Bryan joined forces with one of his fellow judges. Call it a possible music triangle!

“Lionel and I have actually recorded stuff that didn’t make it out yet,” he continued. “I wouldn’t call it big news. It was something that Lionel was working on, it was a couple of years ago.”

Though he has yet to cut a duet with Perry, Bryan’s already pretty protective of his new friend. “I haven’t met Orlando yet to suss him out, check this guy out,” Bryan told Access Hollywood of Perry’s boyfriend Orlando Bloom. “If he hurts my little sister—I mean, he just thinks all that bow shooting he did on Lord of the Rings … I got some real-world bows.”

The trio — who Perry dubbed as “the dream team” — are judges of the singing competition’s long anticipated reboot on ABC.

The 2018 CMT Music Awards are broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.