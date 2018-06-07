Florida Georgia Line Impersonate Prince Harry and Prince William During CMT Music Awards Opening

Florida Georgia Line took the royal road to the 2018 CMT Awards.

The opening sketch of the show was a parody of the royal wedding coverage, which saw the pair ride through the streets of Nashville in a horse-drawn carriage (with Trace Adkins at coachman!) while dressed to the nines.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley waved at the crowd on the street while donning white gloves and uttering “Cheerio” in their most regal fashion.

“Brother, I feel a little bit posh,” Kelley says. “Indeed,” Hubbard responds in a faux British accent.

“And I like it,” Kelley exclaims before asking his musical partner if anyone has ever told him he looks like Prince Harry.

Florida Georgia Line as the royals. CMT

“Man, I get that all the time,” Hubbard responds, “but you’re starting to look like Prince William.”

Kelley then pulls off his hat to reveal a bald spot where his hair used to be.

Florida Georgia Line walked the CMT red carpet with their wives. Mike Coppola/Getty

Later in the night, the “H.O.L.Y” singers won the award for CMT performance of the year for their rendition of “Everybody” with the Backstreet Boys at CMT Crossroads. The musical duo are nominated for three more awards throughout the night.

The opening sketch was star-studded event, featuring Blake Shelton as a news anchor, Kelsea Ballerini as an enthusiastic member of a Bachelorette party, and Darius Rucker as Queen Elizabeth II, resplendent in an outfit almost identical to the monarch’s yellow and purple number from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s big day.

Jake Owen, Dustin Lynch, and Jon Pardi also made an appearance, pretending to be Bachelorettes in Nashville sporting neon pink shirts.

The 2018 CMT Music Awards are broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.