Father-Daughter Night! Dierks Bentley Walks CMT Awards Red Carpet with 7-Year-Old Jordan

It’s bring-your-daughter-to-work day!

Dierks Bentley hit up the 2018 CMT Music Awards in Nashville Wednesday night and brought a very special guest: his 7-year-old daughter Jordan.

The country star, 42, and his middle child rocked matching outfits when they posed outside of Bridgestone Arena. Dad wore grey pants with a white tee, black denim jacket and distressed combat boots, while Jordan sported a graphic tee, black tulle skirt and black kitten heels.

Bentley is set to perform at the awards show, where he’ll hit the stage with Brothers Osborne for a rendition of their hit collaboration “Burning Man.” The single appears on Bentley’s upcoming ninth studio album, The Mountain, which will drop Friday.

Dierks Bentley with daughter Jordan Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full CMT Awards coverage to get the latest news on country’s big night.

The Music City mainstay married his wife, Cassidy, in 2005, and the pair share three children: daughters Evelyn, 9, and Jordan, 7, and their 4-year-old son Knox.

Bentley previously opened up to PEOPLE about how his life as a performer has changed as his family expanded.

“Hangovers last longer than they used to,” he quipped in a 2016 interview, also revealing he brings his brood on the road when he tours. “We’ll grab a second bus and come out, and I’ll load that bus with kiddie pools and remote control cars and chalk and water balloons and rockets to shoot up in the air — everything.”

The 2018 CMT Music Awards are broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.