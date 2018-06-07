Carrie Underwood Kisses Husband Mike Fisher After Winning CMT Award for Female Video of the Year

Sealed with a smooch!

After Joel McHale announced that Carrie Underwood won the award for CMT Female Video of the Year for her collaboration with Ludacris on “The Champion,” she gave her hubby Mike Fisher a quick hug and kiss on the cheek before walking on stage to accept her trophy.

In her acceptance speech, the “Jesus Take the Wheel” singer continually thanked CMT and the fans who voted for her.

“Thank you God for all of us who are lucky enough who sit over here that we get to do what we get to do,” Underwood said. “And thank God for you guys—the fans. You guys really are the reason that we get to do what we do. Whoever went and voted for anybody, just thank you for taking the time. It means everything.”

Michael Loccisano/WireImage

She then went on to thank Ludacris, for “wanting to inspire” and partnering with her on the song and video, which features children, athletes, and military members.

“It took a whole team of people to put all of this stuff together for the video, so thank you all so much,” she said. “Thank you to the normal people and the heroes who were in the video for just doing what you do and allowing us to share your story with the world.”

Yay!!!!! I won a #CMTAward!!! Thank you, fans, for voting your fingers off! 😘 And congrats to all the other winners and their fans tonight, too! What a party! — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) June 7, 2018

Underwood celebrated her win on social media later that night. “Yay!!!!! I won a #CMTAward!!! Thank you, fans, for voting your fingers off,” she tweeted alongside a kiss emoji. “And congrats to all the other winners and their fans tonight, too! What a party!”

This marks Underwood’s 18th CMT award, continuing her streak of being the winningest artist in CMT history. The American Idol alum was nominated for four awards throughout the evening, and performed her hit song “Cry Pretty.”

Earlier in the night Underwood and Fisher hit the red carpet together for the first time since she’d taken time off following the accident that left her with scars on her face. Stopping into PEOPLE’s photo booth after picking up her trophy, the singer was beamed with confidence.

The 2018 CMT Music Awards are broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT.