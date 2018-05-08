Carrie Underwood & Jason Aldean Lead 2018 CMT Awards Nominations as Little Big Town Announced as Hosts

We’re less than a month from one of country’s big nights!

The list of nominees for the 2018 CMT Awards was released on Tuesday and revealed there will be four hosts this year: Little Big Town! And not only are Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, and Phillip Sweet set to host the 51st annual show, they’re also nominated for three trophies.

It’s no surprise that Florida Georgia Line, Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood tied for the most nods with four each. Meanwhile, for the first time ever, the awards show’s biggest award, Video of the Year, category features artists from other popular genres.

From pop, Justin Timberlake earned his first nominations for his duet with Chris Stapleton and Bebe Rexha was named for her collaboration with FGL. Rapper Ludacris is also nominated for his duet with Underwood, who holds the title of most CMT Music Awards wins with 17.

Little Big Town, Chris Stapleton, Lauren Alaina and Thomas Rhett all garnered three nods while Blake Shelton, Brothers Osborne, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, Danielle Bradbery, Kane Brown, Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Lady Antebellum, LANco and Maren Morris collected two nominations.

Artists with first-time CMT nods include Andra Day, Backstreet Boys, Common, Derek Trucks, Devin Dawson, Earth, Wind & Fire, High Valley, Russell Dickerson and Walker Hayes.

Fan voting continues until 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday, June 4 at CMT.com.

The 2018 CMT Music Awards airs on June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Check out the rest of this year’s nominations below.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video of the year; awarded to the artist (male, female, group/duo or collaboration) and the video director. Final nominees announced the morning of the show, with final voting held on social media during the live telecast.

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line –“Meant To Be”

–“Meant To Be” Blake Shelton – “I’ll Name The Dogs”

– “I’ll Name The Dogs” Brett Young – “Mercy”

– “Mercy” Brothers Osborne – “It Ain’t My Fault”

– “It Ain’t My Fault” Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – “The Champion”

– “The Champion” Dan + Shay – “Tequila”

– “Tequila” Jason Aldean – “You Make It Easy”

– “You Make It Easy” Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”

– “Say Something” Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – “What Ifs”

– “What Ifs” Kelsea Ballerini – “Legends”

– “Legends” Luke Combs – “When It Rains It Pours”

– “When It Rains It Pours” Thomas Rhett – “Marry Me”

– “Marry Me”

MALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a male artist; awarded to the artist

Blake Shelton – “I’ll Name The Dogs”

– “I’ll Name The Dogs” Dustin Lynch – “Small Town Boy”

– “Small Town Boy” Jason Aldean – “You Make It Easy”

– “You Make It Easy” Jon Pardi – “Heartache On The Dance Floor”

– “Heartache On The Dance Floor” Luke Bryan – “Light It Up” Thomas Rhett – “Marry Me”

– “Light It Up” Thomas Rhett – “Marry Me”

FEMALE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a female artist; awarded to the artist

Carly Pearce – “Every Little Thing”

– “Every Little Thing” Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – “The Champion”

– “The Champion” Kelsea Ballerini – “Legends”

– “Legends” Lauren Alaina – “Doin’ Fine”

– “Doin’ Fine” Maren Morris – “I Could Use A Love Song”

– “I Could Use A Love Song” Miranda Lambert – “Tin Man” From 2017 ACM Awards

DUO VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a duo; awarded to the artists

Big & Rich – “California”

– “California” Brothers Osborne – “It Ain’t My Fault”

– “It Ain’t My Fault” Dan + Shay – “Tequila”

– “Tequila” Florida Georgia Line – “Smooth”

– “Smooth” High Valley – “She’s With Me”

– “She’s With Me” Tim McGraw & Faith Hill – “Speak To A Girl”

GROUP VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video by a group; awarded to the artists

Lady Antebellum – “You Look Good”

– “You Look Good” LANco – “Greatest Love Story”

– “Greatest Love Story” Little Big Town – “When Someone Stops Loving You”

– “When Someone Stops Loving You” Midland – “Make A Little”

– “Make A Little” Old Dominion – “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart”

– “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart” Rascal Flatts – “Yours If You Want It”

– “Yours If You Want It” Zac Brown Band – “My Old Man”

BREAKTHROUGH VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from an artist’s major breakthrough album; awarded to the artist (male, female or group/duo)

Carly Pearce – “Every Little Thing”

– “Every Little Thing” Danielle Bradbery – “Sway”

– “Sway” Devin Dawson – “All On Me”

– “All On Me” LANco – “Greatest Love Story”

– “Greatest Love Story” Russell Dickerson – “Yours” Walker Hayes – “You Broke Up With Me”

COLLABORATIVE VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Best video from a collaboration; awarded to the artists

Bebe Rexha feat. Florida Georgia Line – “Meant To Be”

– “Meant To Be” Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – “The Champion”

– “The Champion” Cole Swindell feat. Dierks Bentley – “Flatliner”

– “Flatliner” Justin Timberlake feat. Chris Stapleton – “Say Something”

– “Say Something” Kane Brown feat. Lauren Alaina – “What Ifs”

– “What Ifs” Thomas Rhett feat. Maren Morris – “Craving You”

CMT PERFORMANCE OF THE YEAR

Musical performance on a television show, series or variety special on CMT; awarded to the artist (individual, group or duo)