CMT Awards 2018: Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher Walk First Red Carpet Together Since Her Accident

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher are enjoying date night!

The couple, who wed in July 2010, walked the CMT Music Awards red carpet in Nashville on Wednesday. The event marked the first red carpet appearance Underwood, 35, and Fisher, 38, made together since her accident in the fall, which resulted in a broken wrist and more than 40 stitches to her face.

The country star wore an eye-catching gold sequined dressed studded with pearls, while her hockey hero husband opted for a stylish blazer over a black sweater.

Underwood, who will also perform at the awards show, holds the title of most CMT Music Award wins with 17, and is up for another four this year, tying Florida Georgia Line and Jason Aldean for the most nods of the night.

Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher at the 2018 CMT Awards. Mike Coppola/Getty Images for CMT

Carrie Underwood at the 2018 CMT Awards. Mike Coppola/Getty

She is nominated for video of the year (Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – “The Champion”), female video of the year (Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – “The Champion”), collaborative video of the year (Carrie Underwood feat. Ludacris – “The Champion”) and CMT performance of the year (Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood “The Fighter” from 2017 CMT Music Awards).

The mother of 3-year-old Isaiah Michael Fisher has spent the past few months resuming her public life following her frightening accident.

From visiting American Idol — where she performed a soaring version of her song ‘Cry Pretty’— to celebrating her 10-year anniversary at the Grand Ole Opry, as well as working hard on her forthcoming album Cry Pretty, Underwood’s comeback is in full swing.

The reemergence follows that scary night in November 2017 when she fell down the steps outside of her home while taking her dogs out for a walk.

“I was taking the dogs out to go pee one last time, and I just — I tripped,” she said during a recent interview with The Bobby Bones Show.

Be sure to check out PEOPLE’s full CMT Awards coverage to get the latest news on country’s big night.

“There was one step, and I didn’t let go of the leashes! Priorities! So that’s why my left hand’s fine. But I went to catch myself and I just missed a step. If I had fallen anywhere else, I would have been perfectly fine. But it was one step that messed everything up,” she added.

The 2018 CMT Music Awards are broadcast live from Nashville on Wednesday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CMT. Check out the full list of this year’s nominations.