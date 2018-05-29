The second round of CMT Awards performers has been revealed — and PEOPLE has the exclusive news break.

On Tuesday, CMT announced the next star-studded lineup who will take the stage during the 51st annual show on June 6 in Nashville.

Carrie Underwood, who has spent the past few months returning to the public eye following her fall accident, will perform. The country superstar holds the title of most CMT Music Awards wins with 17, and is up for another four this year.

Duos Dan + Shay, who are up for two nominations and will release their self-titled third album June 22, and Florida Georgia Line, who are in the running for four, are also taking the stage.

The Backstreet Boys, Jason Aldean and hosts Little Big Town will perform as well. Collaborations this year will include nominee Dierks Bentley with double-nominee Brothers Osborne, and Darius Rucker with Aldean, Luke Bryan and Charles Kelley.

Previously announced performers include Blake Shelton, who released his 11th studio album Texoma Shore in November 2017 and is back for the fifth consecutive time as a performer after garnering two nominations this year.

Meanwhile, fellow Voice coach Kelly Clarkson will be making her CMT Awards debut and will premiere her new single “American Woman,” which is also the theme song of the upcoming Kyle Richards-created Paramount show of the same title. News of Clarkson’s upcoming performance comes a week after she won her first-ever victory on The Voice as Brynn Cartelli, 15, was crowned as the youngest winner in series history.

Bryan, who premiered his new track “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” during last week’s American Idol finale, is set to return to the CMT Awards stage after performing a duet with Jason Derulo last year.

The rest of the performers previously announced include Chris Stapleton, who earned three nominations, Kelsea Ballerini, who’s up for two nods, and Sam Hunt, who won top country song at the Billboard Music Awards earlier this month.

Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, and Phillip Sweet are set to host the show this year, as well as perform.

For the first time ever, the night’s biggest award category of video of the year features artists from other popular genres.

From pop, Justin Timberlake earned his first nominations for his duet with Stapleton, and Bebe Rexha was named for her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line. Rapper Ludacris is also nominated for his duet with Underwood.

Fan voting continues until 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday, June 4 at CMT.com.

The 2018 CMT Music Awards airs on June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

