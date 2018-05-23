Blake Shelton & Luke Bryan Will Perform at 2018 CMT Awards as Kelly Clarkson Set to Make Debut

The first star-studded slate of CMT Awards performers has been revealed!

On Wednesday, CMT announced the six headliners who will take the stage during the 51st annual show on June 6 in Nashville.

Blake Shelton, who released his 11th studio album Texoma Shore in November 2017, is back for the fifth consecutive time as a performer after garnering two nominations this year.

Meanwhile, fellow Voice coach Kelly Clarkson will be making her CMT Awards debut and will premiere her new single “American Woman,” which is also the theme song of the upcoming Kyle Richards-created Paramount show of the same title. News of Clarkson’s upcoming performance comes one day after she was won her first-ever victory on The Voice as Brynn Cartelli, 15, was crowned as the youngest winner in series history.

RELATED: Throwback Photos from the CMT Music Awards You Have to See

Blake Shelton; Kelly Clarkson; Luke Bryan Jason Bahr/Getty; Phillip Faraone/Getty; Ethan Miller/Getty

Luke Bryan, who premiered his new track “Sunrise, Sunburn, Sunset” during Monday’s American Idol finale, is set to return to the CMT Awards stage after performing a duet with Jason Derulo last year.

The rest of the performers announced include Chris Stapleton, who earned three nominations, Kelsea Ballerini, who’s up for two nods, and Sam Hunt, who won top country song at Sunday’s Billboard Music Awards.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Jimi Westbrook, and Phillip Sweet are set to host the show this year.

For the first time ever, the night’s biggest award category of Video of the Year features artists from other popular genres.

From pop, Justin Timberlake earned his first nominations for his duet with Chris Stapleton and Bebe Rexha was named for her collaboration with Florida Georgia Line. Rapper Ludacris is also nominated for his duet with Carrie Underwood, who holds the title of most CMT Music Awards wins with 17.

Fan voting continues until 12:01 a.m. ET on Monday, June 4 at CMT.com.

The 2018 CMT Music Awards airs on June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Check out the full list of this year’s nominations.