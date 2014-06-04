The country superstar is really serious about this "Drunk on a Plane" thing

Dierks Bentley is really serious about this "Drunk on a Plane" thing.

To promote his latest single, the country superstar arrived at the red carpet of Wednesday night’s CMT Music Awards dressed as a pilot from the song’s hilarious music video.

On the red carpet, the unnamed pilot, who flies with Riser Airlines, admitted that he had been told of his resemblance to Bentley, but said that he was “sexier” than the country musician.

All laughs aside, we must note that the pilot is probably the one person you wouldn’t want to get drunk on a plane, but Bentley already knows this – he is a licensed pilot, after all.

