Thomas Rhett's Pregnant Wife Lauren Akins Gives Sweet Speech Before Presenting Him with CMT Award

Thomas Rhett and his wife, Lauren Akins, were able to spend some very special time together both on and off stage at Wednesday’s CMT Artist of the Year ceremony.

The show at Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville honored five different country artists, including Rhett, who was given his trophy on stage from his pregnant wife.

Akins, who presented an award to her husband, 29, for the first time, used her moment in the spotlight to speak about her husband’s dedication to music while still putting their soon-to-be family of five first.

“When Thomas Rhett started out, I remember sharing a bunk with him on the tour bus, and let me tell you, it is a tight squeeze in that bunk,” Akins, 29, said on stage, according to CMT. “But it might not have been that bad, except there were ten other guys on that bus too. Spending 180 nights on the road, he’s away a lot, but even when we weren’t there with him, he kept his family in his heart, and in his music.”

Image zoom Jason Kempin/Getty

“Now we’re walking red carpets together and coming to nights like this,” she continued, PopCulture reported. “I wouldn’t change anything, because my husband gets to do something that very few people can: live his dream, follow his passion, and do the thing that I know God created him to do.”

“The song he’s going to play for you right now shows that he knows how much sacrifice we’ve put into this, and I think it resonates with everybody who supports the one that they love,” she said, introducing her husband to play his song “Dream You Never Had.”

The couple, who are expecting their third baby girl in February 2020, continued to show off their love earlier in the evening on the red carpet.

Rhett and Akins posed affectionately together as the “Life Changes” singer held onto his wife’s growing baby bump. The country star wore a brown printed suit with a black dress shirt and Akins stepped out in a black lace mini dress.

Image zoom Jason Kempin/Getty

The two recently celebrated seven years of marriage together, both expressing their love for one another in sweet social media tributes.

“I can’t believe the Lord has blessed me with 7 amazing years of marriage with @laur_akins,” the singer wrote. “It’s tough to put into words how crazy the ride has been. We have changed and grown in so many ways and I literally find new ways to love you every single day.”

“There is no one in the world like you babe,” he added, along with a candid photo of the couple fishing together. “You are the most amazing mother to our kids and you treat me way too good🙌🏼 I hope this picture is a glimpse into us getting old together. I love you honey😍😍.”

Image zoom John Shearer/Getty

Akins also dedicated a loving message, writing, “Happy wedding anniversary 7 years ago tonight honey 💛 you are better than my best dream and so is our life with our precious babies🥰 I’m so thankful God gave me you:) can’t wait for the next 70 babe😘 y+m 💛 I love you Thomas Rhett.”

She included a series of photos of the couple and their family, which includes daughters Ada James, 2, and Willa Gray, 3½.

The couple was childhood friends who began dating in high school — with a little nudge from Akins’ dad — and married in 2012.

In February 2017, they announced they were expecting a baby and had begun the process of adopting a child from Africa.