Entertainment Music Country Go Inside PEOPLE's CMT Artists of the Year 2022 Portrait Studio: All the Photos Country stars stepped out on Wednesday to honor Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes, Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson and artist of a lifetime recipient Alan Jackson at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center By Sarah Michaud Sarah Michaud Instagram Sarah Michaud is the senior news editor of PEOPLE's music vertical. She has been with the brand for close to 15 years, holding various roles across the digital news team before focusing on music. In 2021, Sarah won the CMA media achievement award for her coverage of country music. She earned a bachelor's degree in sociology, social work and English and resides outside of Boston. People Editorial Guidelines Published on October 14, 2022 11:00 AM