Go Inside PEOPLE's CMT Artists of the Year 2022 Portrait Studio: All the Photos

Country stars stepped out on Wednesday to honor Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Walker Hayes, Cody Johnson, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson and artist of a lifetime recipient Alan Jackson at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Published on October 14, 2022 11:00 AM
01 of 11

Shay Mooney and Dan Smyers of Dan + Shay

CMT artists of the year
Catherine Powell/CMT
02 of 11

Kelsea Ballerini

CMT artists of the year
Catherine Powell/CMT
03 of 11

Kane Brown

CMT artists of the year
Catherine Powell/CMT
04 of 11

Carly Pearce

CMT artists of the year
Catherine Powell/CMT
05 of 11

Laney and Walker Hayes

CMT artists of the year
Catherine Powell/CMT
06 of 11

Cody Johnson

CMT artists of the year
Catherine Powell/CMT
07 of 11

Lainey Wilson

CMT artists of the year
Catherine Powell/CMT
08 of 11

Gary LeVox

CMT artists of the year
Catherine Powell/CMT
09 of 11

Jessie James Decker

CMT artists of the year
Catherine Powell/CMT
10 of 11

Shane McAnally

CMT artists of the year
Catherine Powell/CMT
11 of 11

Chapel Hart

CMT artists of the year
Chapel Hart. Catherine Powell/CMT
