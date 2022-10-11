The upcoming CMT Artists of the Year celebration is shaping up to be a star-studded night!

Honorees Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown and Lainey Wilson are all set to perform solo, while Walker Hayes will take the stage with Ciara. Riley Green will step in for Luke Combs with a special performance in the "Beautiful Crazy" singer's honor.

Presenters for the night include Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay, Dustin Lynch, Rascal Flatts singer Gary LeVox, Kelsea Ballerini, Yellowstone star Kelsey Asbille and songwriter Shane McAnally.

Race car driver Dale Earnhardt Jr. will also appear remotely from his annual Dale Jr. Foundation charity event in North Carolina to present to Combs.

This year's 90-minute celebration, which will take place at Nashville's Schermerhorn Symphony Center, will also include a tribute to country legend Loretta Lynn, who died on Oct. 4 at age 90.

Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson. John Shearer/Getty; Jason Kempin/Getty (2)

CMT announced this year's honorees last month, and revealed that Jackson will be honored as the "Artist of a Lifetime," while Wilson will take home the honor of "Breakout Artist of the Year."

"This is what they call living the dream," Wilson said in a video shared on CMT's Facebook.

The singer, 30, is the year's most-nominated artist at the CMA Awards, and will release her new album Bell Bottom Country later this month. She also recently enjoyed a guest spot on the popular TV series Yellowstone.

Pearce, meanwhile, won female vocalist of the year at both the 2021 CMA Awards and the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards. She received five nominations for the upcoming CMA Awards in November.

"I've had the kind of year that you wait your whole life for, that you dream about, that you try to speak into fruition, and then bam! It happens," Pearce, 32, said in a CMT video. "To see every dream that I ever wished and hoped and prayed for come true and then some has just been the most mind-blowing and amazing thing in the whole world."

RELATED VIDEO: Carly Pearce on How She Was Given 'Confidence' to Write Her Latest Album by Kelsea Ballerini

Both Brown and Combs also celebrated personal wins this year in addition to professional ones, as both welcomed children into the world (Brown and wife Katelyn welcomed a second daughter, while Combs and wife Nicole had their first son).

"This year has been fun," Brown, 28, said in a video. "Got to release the album [Different Man]. Released a song ["Thank God"] with my beautiful wife Katelyn, fans have been waiting on that. I absolutely love the song, can't wait to perform it with her live. I had two No. 1s. Oh yeah, had a baby this year. Hung out with my kiddos. [It's] been crazy."

CMT's 2022 Artists of the Year special airs Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. EST on the network.