Inside the CMT Artists of the Year 2021 Photo Booth: See the Winners

This year's honorees were fêted Wednesday night at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, while winner Kelsea Ballerini celebrated remotely from tour

By Sarah Michaud October 14, 2021 07:50 AM

1 of 7

Kane Brown

Credit: Jeremy Cowart for CMT
Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

Mickey Guyton

Credit: Jeremy Cowart for CMT

The "Remember Her Name" songstress was named breakout artist of the year.

3 of 7

Chris Stapleton

Credit: Jeremy Cowart for CMT
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 7

Gabby Barrett

Credit: Jeremy Cowart for CMT
Advertisement

5 of 7

Luke Combs

Credit: Jeremy Cowart for CMT

6 of 7

Randy Travis (with wife Mary)

Credit: Jeremy Cowart for CMT

The country legend was named artist of a lifetime.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 7

Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Sarah Michaud
    `