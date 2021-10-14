Inside the CMT Artists of the Year 2021 Photo Booth: See the Winners
This year's honorees were fêted Wednesday night at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, while winner Kelsea Ballerini celebrated remotely from tour
Kane Brown
Credit: Jeremy Cowart for CMT
Mickey Guyton
Credit: Jeremy Cowart for CMT
The "Remember Her Name" songstress was named breakout artist of the year.
Chris Stapleton
Credit: Jeremy Cowart for CMT
Gabby Barrett
Credit: Jeremy Cowart for CMT
Luke Combs
Credit: Jeremy Cowart for CMT
Randy Travis (with wife Mary)
Credit: Jeremy Cowart for CMT
The country legend was named artist of a lifetime.
