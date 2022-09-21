CMT Announces 2022 Artists of the Year Honorees: Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Carly Pearce and More

Country Music Television is getting ready to honor this year's top country musicians.

The network announced Wednesday that Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown, Luke Combs and Walker Hayes will be named the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at this year's celebration, airing next month.

According to a press release, these five artists "collectively dominated the last 12 months in country music, leading across all CMT platforms, scoring chart-topping albums and singles, and performing music that entertains and inspires millions of fans."

While it is a first time honor for Hayes, Johnson and Pearce, Brown and Combs have both been named as CMT's Artists of the Year twice, in 2019 and 2021.

Cody Johnson and Walker Hayes. Terry Wyatt/Getty; David Becker/Getty

"We are honored to recognize the astounding achievements of this illustrious group of artists over the past year," CMT's Senior Vice President of Production, Music & Events, Margaret Comeaux said in a statement. "Carly, Cody, Kane, Luke and Walker all represent the vibrant future of the country music format, as they defy convention and blaze new trails, breaking industry records and genre barriers. We can't wait to celebrate their extraordinary accomplishments alongside their fellow artists and friends."

Pearce's latest album, 2021's 29: Written in Stone, documented the abrupt end of her eight-month marriage to fellow country artist Michael Ray as well as the loss of her producer and mentor, Busbee.

The 32-year-old "What He Didn't Do" musician won female vocalist of the year at both the 2021 CMA Awards and the 2022 Academy of Country Music Awards. She received five nominations for the upcoming CMA Awards in November.

"The last year of my life has been something out of a country music fairy tale. All of the dreams I've had since I was a little girl have made their way to my reality," Pearce wrote in a post shared to Instagram on Wednesday. "Thank you @CMT for naming me one of their Artists of the Year. What a year it's been for a girl who always wanted to sing country music."

At this year's CMT Awards, Johnson, 35, went home with two wins: male video of the year for his first No. 1 country radio hit, "'Til You Can't," and CMT digital-first performance of the year for "Dear Rodeo." He was also nominated for video of the year.

"I'm so honored to be named one of CMT's Artists of the Year!" wrote Johnson on Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

Brown, 28, rose to fame in 2015 with his debut single, "Used to Love You Sober." With his 2017 Lauren Alaina duet, "What Ifs" — off his self-titled debut album — Brown made Nashville history as the first-ever artist to top all five Billboard Country Charts.

Combs, 32, won last year's CMA Entertainer of the Year award, and he's nominated for the prize again this year. Earlier this month, he announced the dates and opening acts for his upcoming 2023 world tour, which will see him perform 35 shows in 16 countries on three different continents.

CMT Artists of the Year. CMT

Hayes, 42, was nominated for male video of the year at this year's CMT Awards. Earlier this year, he received five ACM nominations and a Grammy nomination as well. In April, Hayes played a milestone show at Nashville's legendary Ryman Auditorium, known as country music's Mother Church.

The "Fancy Like" singer is currently on his Glad You're Here Tour.

The 90-minute "CMT Artists of the Year" special will also feature other artists who will perform to honor the work of the five aforementioned musicians.

CMT's 2022 Artists of the Year special airs Oct. 14 at 9 p.m. EST on the network.