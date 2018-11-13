CMA Awards Stars Kicking It with Their Younger Selves

Were we ever so young?

November 13, 2018 09:58 AM
<p>To help get your country music knowledge up to award-worthy standards ahead of the Nov. 14 CMA Awards,&nbsp;we rounded up some of the genre&#8217;s most popular acts and saddled them up beside their younger selves. First up: The power couple of country music, <a href="../tag/faith-hill/">Hill</a> and <a href="../tag/tim-mcgraw/">McGraw</a>, who only get better with age.</p>
FAITH HILL & TIM MCGRAW

Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty
<p>From <em>American Idol</em> contestant to CMA Awards queen, <a href="../tag/carrie-underwood/">Underwood</a> has come a long way.</p>
CARRIE UNDERWOOD

Photo Illustration by Tiffany Hagler-Geard; Photos Provided by Getty
<p>Before <a href="/tag/blake-shelton/">Shelton</a> started his <em>The Voice</em> bromance with <a href="/tag/adam-levine/">Adam Levine</a>, he seemingly worked on his relationship with himself.</p>
BLAKE SHELTON

Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty
<p>Blazers come and go, but McBride knows statement earrings are never out of style.</p>
MARTINA MCBRIDE

Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty
<p><a href="/tag/brad-paisley/">Paisley</a> may change, but his <a href="/people/stylewatch/package/article/0,,20768378_20773828,00.html">cowboy hats</a> are forever.</p>
BRAD PAISLEY

Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty
<p>Dressed up or dressed down, <a href="/tag/miranda-lambert/">Lambert</a> always has a stunning smile to match her outfit.</p>
MIRANDA LAMBERT

Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty
<p>Strait has more CMA Awards&nbsp;awards and nominations than any other artist, so what&#8217;s his secret? Beautiful music and a classic, big-buckled look.</p>
GEORGE STRAIT

Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty
<p>If it wasn&#8217;t for the slightly dated jumpsuit and massive perm, we wouldn&#8217;t know which adorable Parton was younger.</p>
DOLLY PARTON

Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty
<p>How does time change a man? For <a href="../tag/kenny-chesney/">Chesney</a>, it&#8217;s a little less chest hair and four more CMA Entertainer of the Year awards than he had in 1995.</p>
KENNY CHESNEY

Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty
<p>Music fans know they can always count on McEntire for a red-hot performance.</p>
REBA MCENTIRE

Photo Illustration by Linzi Silverman; Photos Provided by Getty
