CMA Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners!

The results are in for country music's biggest night!

The 56th annual Country Music Association Awards kicked off Wednesday night at Bridgestone Arena, with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning taking on hosting duties.

Leading the pack for nominations this year is first-time nominee Lainey Wilson, whose 2021 album Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' earned her a total of six nominations, including album of the year, female vocalist of the year, new artist of the year, music video of the year, musical event of the year and song of the year.

Wilson is only the fourth artist in history to debut on the CMA ballot with six nominations as a first-time nominee, following in the footsteps steps of Glen Campbell, Brad Paisley and Kacey Musgraves.

Behind her, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce, Chris Stapleton and songwriter and producer Shane McAnally each have five nominations, while Cody Johnson and songwriter and producer Josh Osborne notched four each.

Country music's best and brightest are all on hand for a series of star-studded performances, including Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Reba McEntire, Cole Swindell, Luke Bryan, Carly Pearce, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen.

There will also be a series of collaborations as well; Thomas Rhett and Katy Perry will sing their hit "Where We Started" together, while Elle King and The Black Keys will honor the late Jerry Lee Lewis with "Great Balls of Fire."

Brothers Osborne and The War and Treaty will also perform together, as will Chris Stapleton and Patty Loveless. Ashley McBryde is also set to cover Linda Ronstadt's "When Will I Be Loved" with help from Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti and John Osborne.

Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson and Carly Pearce will take the stage together, as will Zac Brown Band with Marcus King, and HARDY and Lainey Wilson, who has the most nominations for the night.

There will also be plenty of A-list presenters, including Wynonna Judd, McEntire, Jeannie Seely and Tyler Hubbard, plus nominees Lady A, BRELAND, Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis and Parker McCollum.

Actors Jessica Chastain and Michael Shannon, who will soon star as Tammy Wynette and George Jones in the Paramount+ series George & Tammy will also present, as will HGTV stars Ben and Erin Napier, Yellowstone star Cole Hauser, Amber Brown actress and Grey's Anatomy alum Sarah Drew, Big Sky actor Rex Linn and Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts.

See below for the complete list of CMA Award winners, which will be updated through the night.

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Chris Stapleton

Carrie Underwood

Morgan Wallen

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

"Buy Dirt" — Jordan Davis featuring Luke Bryan; Producer: Paul DiGiovanni; Mix Engineer: Jim Cooley

"half of my hometown" — Kelsea Ballerini (feat. Kenny Chesney); Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Ross Copperman, Jimmy Robbins; Mix Engineer: Dan Grech-Marguerat

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne; Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore

"'Til You Can't" — Cody Johnson; Producer: Trent Willmon; Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke

"You Should Probably Leave" — Chris Stapleton; Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton; Mix Engineer: Vance Powell

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Growin' Up — Luke Combs; Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton; Mix Engineers: Jim Cooley, Chip Matthews

Humble Quest — Maren Morris; Producer: Greg Kurstin; Mix Engineer: Serban Ghenea

Palomino — Miranda Lambert; Producers: Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall, Mikey Reaves; Mix Engineer: Jason Lehning

Sayin' What I'm Thinkin' — Lainey Wilson; Producer: Jay Joyce; Mix Engineer: F. Reid Shippen

Time, Tequila & Therapy — Old Dominion; Producers: Shane McAnally, Old Dominion; Mix Engineer: Justin Niebank

SONG OF THE YEAR

"Buy Dirt" — Songwriters: Jacob Davis, Jordan Davis, Josh Jenkins, Matt Jenkins

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" — Songwriters: Shane McAnally, Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce

"Sand In My Boots" — Songwriters: Ashley Gorley, Michael Hardy, Josh Osborne

"Things a Man Oughta Know" — Songwriters: Jason Nix, Jonathan Singleton, Lainey Wilson

"You Should Probably Leave" — Songwriters: Chris DuBois, Ashley Gorley, Chris Stapleton

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Carly Pearce

Carrie Underwood

Lainey Wilson

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Cody Johnson

Chris Stapleton

Morgan Wallen

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Zac Brown Band

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

LOCASH

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

"Beers On Me" — Dierks Bentley with BRELAND & HARDY; Producers: Dierks Bentley, Ross Copperman

"If I Didn't Love You" — Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood; Producer: Michael Knox

"Longneck Way to Go" — Midland (featuring Jon Pardi); Producers: Dann Huff, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

"Never Say Never" — Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson); Producer: Zach Crowell

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; Producers: Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel guitar

Brent Mason, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Banjo

Derek Wells, Guitar

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"I Bet You Think About Me" (Taylor's Version) (From The Vault) — Taylor Swift (featuring Chris Stapleton); Director: Blake Lively

"Longneck Way to Go" — Midland (featuring Jon Pardi); Director: Harper Smith

"Never Say Never" — Cole Swindell (with Lainey Wilson); Director: Michael Monaco

"Never Wanted to Be That Girl" — Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde; Director: Alexa Campbell

"'Til You Can't" — Cody Johnson; Director: Dustin Haney

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

HARDY

Walker Hayes

Cody Johnson

Parker McCollum

Lainey Wilson

The 2022 CMA Awards are airing live from Nashville Nov. 9 from 8-11 p.m. EST on ABC.