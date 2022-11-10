Entertainment Music Country Miranda Lambert's CMA Tribute to Loretta Lynn Was Personal: 'She Made Me Feel Just Like an Old Friend' The 14-time CMA recipient says she still gets "butterflies" when she performs on the nationally televised awards show, "but I feel so lucky" By Nancy Kruh Nancy Kruh Nancy Kruh is a Nashville-based writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE Magazine. She has covered the country music scene almost exclusively for eight years, reporting from concerts, awards-show red carpets and No. 1 parties, as well as digging deep in interviews with both fan favorites and up-and-comers. She was lead writer-reporter for PEOPLE cover stories featuring Reba McEntire (2019) and Luke Bryan (2021) and reporter for the PEOPLE cover story featuring Naomi Judd (2022). A student of country music history, she's a 1,400-hour volunteer at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Before PEOPLE, Nancy worked for 25 years as a writer and editor at The Dallas Morning News, where she earned numerous state and national awards, mostly for her feature work. She graduated from Southern Methodist University with a bachelor's degree in journalism, and she also holds a master of arts degree from the University of Texas-Dallas. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 10, 2022 11:00 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Miranda Lambert. Photo: Terry Wyatt/WireImage Miranda Lambert was honored to pay tribute to Loretta Lynn at the CMA Awards show on Wednesday night, and not just because of Lynn's place in country history. Lambert also has had a strong personal connection to the music legend. "I spent some time with her, and you meet a lot of people in a career, but it's one of those memories that's forever burned into my heart," Lambert told PEOPLE on the CMA red carpet. "She was such a lovely human being and made me feel so at home. It's kind of intimidating to hang out with your hero all day, but she made me just feel like an old friend." Lambert, 39, also holds dear the several times that she and Lynn got to sing together, "and I'm thankful for every time she held my hand and signed my guitar and told me about a memory and gave me advice." That treasured guitar, she said, is now kept at her house: "I play it at home. I don't take it on the road, for sure." Carrie Underwood, Miranda Lambert and Reba McEntire Kick Off 2022 CMAs with Loretta Lynn Tribute Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. Michael Loccisano/Getty Images The Loretta Lynn medley that Lambert shared with Carrie Underwood and Reba McEntire on the awards show marked the first time the three superstars blended their voices, and Lambert said she definitely approved of the result. "We've got a Texan and two Okies," said the Lindale, Texas, native. "What could go wrong?" The 14-time CMA recipient also rocked out with "Geraldene," a cut from Palomino, her nominated album. (She was nominated for female vocalist and entertainer of the year, as well.) Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert. Michael Loccisano/Getty Seventeen years removed from her first CMA show appearance — an explosive "Kerosene" — Lambert said she still finds live TV "scary." "I get butterflies," she said, "but I feel so lucky. I feel lucky to be here, to be nominated, and that my peers still respect what I do, and most important, the fans are still with me and still supporting every record." Miranda Lambert Rocks 2022 CMAs Red Carpet in Black and Pink Dress with Husband Brendan McLoughlin Miranda Lambert. Jason Davis/WireImage Lambert has recently reached a new career milestone as the latest country star to undertake a Las Vegas residency, and though she still professes a "vagabond" spirit, she said she's warmed to performing while off the road. "It's been awesome," she said of her "Velvet Rodeo" show, which is scheduled through March. "It's the first time I've ever stayed in one place to do my job, so it was an adjustment, but it's really been fun, and the crowd's been amazing." CMA Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners! Lambert also has been finding time to get together with her fellow Pistol Annies, Angaleena Presley and Ashley Monroe, whose last project, an original Christmas album, was released in 2021. "We've been writing some and hanging," Lambert reported. "It's really hard to get the three schedules together because they are both moms, and I'm in Vegas doing the residency. But we find time to spend together, and that usually entails a guitar." So are they still upholding their reputation for sass? "Yeah, always," she said with a laugh. "Always!"