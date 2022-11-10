At CMAs, Lainey Wilson Celebrates Her Biggest Win, Her Dad's Presence: 'It Truly Is a Miracle'

The breakout star takes home two coveted trophies, but she's most grateful that her father recently survived a near-fatal illness

By
Nancy Kruh
Nancy Kruh
Nancy Kruh

Nancy Kruh is a Nashville-based writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE Magazine. She has covered the country music scene almost exclusively for eight years, reporting from concerts, awards-show red carpets and No. 1 parties, as well as digging deep in interviews with both fan favorites and up-and-comers. She was lead writer-reporter for PEOPLE cover stories featuring Reba McEntire (2019) and Luke Bryan (2021) and reporter for the PEOPLE cover story featuring Naomi Judd (2022). A student of country music history, she's a 1,400-hour volunteer at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Before PEOPLE, Nancy worked for 25 years as a writer and editor at The Dallas Morning News, where she earned numerous state and national awards, mostly for her feature work. She graduated from Southern Methodist University with a bachelor's degree in journalism, and she also holds a master of arts degree from the University of Texas-Dallas.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 10, 2022 06:45 PM
Lainey Wilson and Brian Wilson attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Lainey Wilson and her dad, Brian. Photo: Jason Davis/WireImage

Lainey Wilson was still a couple of hours away from holding her two CMA awards, but the breakout star said she was already feeling victorious.

She'd just arrived on the Nashville red carpet with her dad, Brian Wilson, who spent two months in the hospital this past summer. The Baskin, Louisiana, farmer battled a near-fatal fungal infection that eventually claimed his left eye.

With six nominations — the most of any artist this year — Wilson, 30, ended up claiming two of the most coveted prizes, new artist and female vocalist of the year. On the carpet, she was feeling the significance of the moment.

"Of course I want to leave here with a trophy," Wilson told PEOPLE, "but just having him here, that's a win in itself. It truly is a miracle."

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: New Artist of the Year and Female Vocalist of the Year winner Lainey Wilson poses in the press room during The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
Lainey Wilson. Jason Kempin/Getty

"This is the biggest night of my life so far," she said. "Woo! I'm nervous. I'm excited. I'm scared. I'm happy. I feel peace — but not." She laughed. "Feeling it all."

She also had the added pressure of two stage turns, performing with HARDY on their new dramatic collaboration, "Wait in the Truck," and joining in the musical tribute to Alan Jackson, who was receiving CMA's lifetime achievement award.

Wilson said "Wait in the Truck," a harrowing story song that HARDY co-wrote, instantly reminded her of such country classics as Garth Brooks' "The Thunder Rolls," Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss' "Whiskey Lullaby" and The Chicks' "Goodbye, Earl."

"I made a promise to myself a long time ago to only sing songs or write songs that meant something, and that means something," she said. "And I wanted to be a part of it. I could not say, nah. I was like, sign me up fast."

Lainey Wilson speaks onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards
Lainey Wilson. Michael Loccisano/Getty

The opportunity to honor Jackson also held special meaning to her.

"Oh my gosh, he's the soundtrack of my childhood," said Wilson, who sang his 1990 hit, "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow." "I don't know anybody in this town who could say that he's not influenced them in some way. I mean, he is country music."

Wilson said she got the chance to express her appreciation to Jackson when they both were honored at a CMT event last month. She was able to tell him again as they prepared for the CMA show.

.
Alan Jackson tribute.

Being able to perform an Alan Jackson song, she said, also had the side benefit of beefing up her country cred for the folks back home in tiny Baskin.

"My family's gonna be like, damn, she's really starting to do something!" Wilson said with a laugh.

Related Articles
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Alan Jackson performs onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
Alan Jackson Dedicates CMAs Lifetime Achievement Award to Wife Denise: 'We've Survived a Lot'
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 12: In this photo released on October 14, 2022, Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year at Schermerhorn Symphony Center on October 12, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)
Lainey Wilson Says Her Dad Is 'Doing Great' After Suffering Stroke, Losing Eye to Infection
Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire and Miranda Lambert perform onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee
The Best Moments from the 2022 CMA Awards
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Keith Urban and Luke Combs attend the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)
Luke Bryan's Leaps, Maren Morris' Cameo, Lainey Wilson's Dad Moment: What You Didn't See on TV at the CMAs
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson Celebrates a New Album and Six CMA Nominations: 'It Really Is Insane'
Alan Jackson to Receive 2022 CMA Lifetime Achievement Award and Star-Studded Tribute Performance
Alan Jackson to Receive 2022 CMA Lifetime Achievement Award with Star-Studded Tribute Performance
CMA Awards 2022: Everything to Know, wynonna judd, luke bryan and reba mcentire
CMA Awards 2022: Everything to Know About Country Music's Biggest Night
Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Walker Hayes
Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Walker Hayes Relish Their First Time in the CMT Artist of the Year Limelight
Carrie Underwood attends The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Carrie Underwood Dazzles in Flowing Blue Off-the-Shoulder Gown on the 2022 CMA Awards Red Carpet
LUKE COMBS The 56th Annual CMA Awards, Country Musics Biggest Night, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, airs LIVE from Nashville WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9
Luke Combs Wins the 2022 CMAs Entertainer of the Year for the Second Time: 'A Dream Come True'
wynonna judd presenting at the 2022 cma awards
Wynonna Judd Thanks Fans for 'Love and Support' After Mom Naomi's Death at the 2022 CMAs
Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson
Alan Jackson, Carly Pearce, Lainey Wilson and More to Perform at CMT Artists of the Year
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Dolly Parton attends the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)
Dolly Parton Is Ready to Rock! Upcoming Hall of Fame Induction Helps Inspire a New Project: 'OK, It's Time'
loretta lynn tribute concert
George Strait, Alan Jackson, Keith Urban, Wynonna Judd and More Bow to Queen Loretta Lynn at Moving Tribute
carly pearce
Carly Pearce Conquers the Mother Church: 'All My Country Music Dreams Are Coming True Tonight'
Michael Hardy and Caleigh Ryan. Credit: Brooke Taelor
HARDY and Caleigh Ryan Are Married! All the Wedding Details — Including Tattoos and Beer Burros