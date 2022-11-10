At CMAs, Lainey Wilson Celebrates Her Biggest Win, Her Dad's Presence: 'It Truly Is a Miracle'

Lainey Wilson was still a couple of hours away from holding her two CMA awards, but the breakout star said she was already feeling victorious.

She'd just arrived on the Nashville red carpet with her dad, Brian Wilson, who spent two months in the hospital this past summer. The Baskin, Louisiana, farmer battled a near-fatal fungal infection that eventually claimed his left eye.

With six nominations — the most of any artist this year — Wilson, 30, ended up claiming two of the most coveted prizes, new artist and female vocalist of the year. On the carpet, she was feeling the significance of the moment.

"Of course I want to leave here with a trophy," Wilson told PEOPLE, "but just having him here, that's a win in itself. It truly is a miracle."

Lainey Wilson. Jason Kempin/Getty

"This is the biggest night of my life so far," she said. "Woo! I'm nervous. I'm excited. I'm scared. I'm happy. I feel peace — but not." She laughed. "Feeling it all."

She also had the added pressure of two stage turns, performing with HARDY on their new dramatic collaboration, "Wait in the Truck," and joining in the musical tribute to Alan Jackson, who was receiving CMA's lifetime achievement award.

Wilson said "Wait in the Truck," a harrowing story song that HARDY co-wrote, instantly reminded her of such country classics as Garth Brooks' "The Thunder Rolls," Brad Paisley and Alison Krauss' "Whiskey Lullaby" and The Chicks' "Goodbye, Earl."

"I made a promise to myself a long time ago to only sing songs or write songs that meant something, and that means something," she said. "And I wanted to be a part of it. I could not say, nah. I was like, sign me up fast."

Lainey Wilson. Michael Loccisano/Getty

The opportunity to honor Jackson also held special meaning to her.

"Oh my gosh, he's the soundtrack of my childhood," said Wilson, who sang his 1990 hit, "Chasin' That Neon Rainbow." "I don't know anybody in this town who could say that he's not influenced them in some way. I mean, he is country music."

Wilson said she got the chance to express her appreciation to Jackson when they both were honored at a CMT event last month. She was able to tell him again as they prepared for the CMA show.

Alan Jackson tribute.

Being able to perform an Alan Jackson song, she said, also had the side benefit of beefing up her country cred for the folks back home in tiny Baskin.

"My family's gonna be like, damn, she's really starting to do something!" Wilson said with a laugh.