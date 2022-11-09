Girl Power! Kelly Clarkson, Kelsea Ballerini and Carly Pearce Team Up at the 2022 CMAs

Sit down — the queens have the floor. And if you're drunk? Go home!

At the 56th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday, Kelsea Ballerini, Carly Pearce and Kelly Clarkson brought the girl power with their performance of "You're Drunk, Go Home."

The three stars took the stage and sang along — in coordinating denim outfits — to the song about a love interest being far too intoxicated — and telling them to get lost!

"You're drunk, go home/If you're trying to hook up/Gotta do it alone," they sang. "The way you're slurring and the way you stumble/Ain't no way you're gonna get my number."

"You're Drunk, Go Home" was featured on Ballerini's album Subject to Change, which she released in September.

At the time, she spoke to PEOPLE about the "beauty" and "messiness" in her soul searching that inspired the record.

"It's really my post-pandemic project. Like everyone else in the world, I was forced to sit in stillness and I'm not good at that," the singer, 29, said at the time. "I like to be in full sprint all the time, working and playing shows and making records. And that wasn't an option. In that time I kind of woke up and I was like, 'Oh, I'm not 19 anymore. That's weird.' And I have a lot of life to process and a lot of time to do it."

She continued, "I think in that unraveling of all these beautiful, amazing experiences that I had gotten to have over the years in my career and my personal life ... it really unlocked this honesty and more so than the honesty, the guts to go there in some ways. And I think that's heard throughout the whole project."

Following its release, Ballerini — who recently reached a settlement agreement with estranged husband Morgan Evans in their divorce — embarked on a 10-night Heartfirst tour.

On Sept. 30, Ballerini appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and the "Breakaway" singer, 40, hilariously opened up about her state while recording the song.

"I get to the studio here with [music director] Jason [Halbert], and I get in there and I'm like, 'Look, I didn't know I was gonna be singing today,'" Clarkson remembered. "I didn't know! … So I had to sing a song called 'You're Drunk, Go Home' inebriated, trying to sing first soprano parts like, 'I'm fine!'"

Clarkson also insisted it doesn't happen often: "This has never happened to me in 20 years!" she said. "I've never, ever been inebriated while singing something. And [now] I am while singing 'you're drunk, go home.'"

Meanwhile, Pearce, 32 — who won female vocalist at last year's award show and took home musical event of the year Wednesday — recently sold out her first headlining concert at Nashville's Ryman Auditorium.

"I'm gonna say it probably all night," she told her sold-out crowd, "but all of my country music dreams are coming true tonight."

The 2022 CMAs are airing live Wednesday night from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.