Jo Dee Messina and Cole Swindell Perform Surprise 'Heads Carolina' Mashup at 2022 CMA Awards

Jo Dee Messina has given Cole Swindell's "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" her stamp of approval!

At the 2022 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday, the pair joined forces to deliver the surprise live debut of a brand-new remix of Swindell's hit single "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" — which heavily references Messina's 1996 debut single "Heads Carolina, Tails California."

Swindell, 39, began the performance on his own alongside a band, donning a gray fringe jacket as he sang the song, which was released earlier this year and has since charted at No. 16 on the Billboard Hot 100, marking the musician's highest entry to date.

Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina. ABC

Messina, 52, then joined him onstage to perform an energetic verse and chorus of "Heads Carolina, Tails California" alongside him — two days after they released a remix that mashes up both songs.

"Did y'all really think we were gonna leave you hanging without releasing a version of this song w/ @jodeemessina?!? Such a full circle moment for this here 90's Country fan," wrote Swindell in an Instagram post on Monday upon the remix's release. "The 'She Had Me At Heads Carolina' Remix is OUT NOW!"

The solo version of "She Had Me at Heads Carolina" was released on Swindell's fourth studio album Stereotype in April, and it's since topped the Billboard Country Airplay chart and been certified gold by the RIAA.

Messina's "Heads Carolina, Tails California" was released as the first single from the musician's self-titled debut album in 1996. The song went on to chart at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and become certified platinum by the RIAA.

Swindell received two nominations at the 2022 CMAs: musical event of the year and music video of the year, both for his "Never Say Never" duet with Lainey Wilson.

The 2022 CMAs are airing live Wednesday night from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.