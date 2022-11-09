Jimmie Allen Drops Out of CMAs Performance Alongside Zac Brown Band and Marcus King Due to Illness

Allen, Zac Brown Band and King were set to perform "Out in the Middle"

By
Published on November 9, 2022 03:00 PM
Jimmie Allen attends the 53rd annual CMA Awards at the Music City Center on November 13, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jimmie Allen. Photo: John Shearer/WireImage

Jimmie Allen won't be making his scheduled appearance at the 2022 CMA Awards.

Hours before the awards show is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET in Nashville, the country singer announced he's feeling sick and will no longer be performing with Zac Brown Band and Marcus King as previously announced.

"I was looking forward to performing with my friends @zacbrownband and @realmarcusking at the @CountryMusic Awards, unfortunately I'm under the weather and won't be able to," Allen, 37, wrote on Twitter. "I look forward to watching them and the other performers tonight."

Allen, King, 26, and Zac Brown Band — which features members Zac Brown, Coy Bowles, Clay Cook, Daniel de los Reyes, Matt Mangano, Jimmy De Martini, Chris Fryar, John Driskell Hopkins and Caroline Jones — were originally scheduled to perform the band's single "Out in the Middle," released earlier this year on their The Comeback album.

Other performers set to take the stage at tonight's ceremony include Reba McEntire, Miranda Lambert, Carrie Underwood, Kelsea Ballerini, Kelly Clarkson, Carly Pearce, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi, Lainey Wilson, Brothers Osborne, The War and Treaty, Luke Bryan, Luke Combs, HARDY, Cody Johnson, Elle King, The Black Keys, Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark, Caylee Hammack, Pillbox Patti, John Osborne, Thomas Rhett, Katy Perry, Cole Swindell, Chris Stapleton, Patty Loveless and Morgan Wallen.

Zac Brown Band's performance will mark the band's first since officially welcoming Jones, 32, into the mix. Earlier this month, the multi-instrumentalist was announced as the group's first and only woman member.

"Joining Zac Brown Band as an official member is the greatest honor of my career so far," she told Entertainment Tonight at the time. "To be validated not only as a singer and songwriter, but as a musician and member of the family, means more to me than I can put into words."

Zac Brown added, per the outlet, "It feels like Caroline has been part of Zac Brown Band for years. She has done a few tours with us and has also been in the recording studio creating with us. She is family and a badass musician," he said. "She sings the highest and works the hardest."

The 2022 CMAs will be hosted by Bryan, 46, and Peyton Manning and will air live Wednesday night from Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

