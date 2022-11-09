    Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards

    See all the pairs who made it a date at the 2022 CMA Awards in Nashville on Nov. 9

    Tyler & Hayley Hubbard

    Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

    Tyler Hubbard kept wife Hayley close during their walk down the red carpet.

    Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin

    Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

    On the eve of her birthday, nominee Miranda Lambert celebrated with husband Brendan McLoughlin by her side.

    Reba McEntire & Rex Linn

    Jason Kempin/Getty

    Reba McEntire and boyfriend Rex Linn walked the carpet before presenting together early in the show.

    Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher

    CARRIE UNDERWOOD, MIKE FISHER
    ABC via Getty

    Country awards show fixtures Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher complemented each other in their shades of blue.

    Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins

    Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

    New parents Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins enjoyed a kid-free night on the red carpet.

    Lionel Richie & Lisa Parigi

    Jason Kempin/Getty

    Days after calling girlfriend Lisa Parigi his "heart" at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland, Lionel Richie brought her as his date to the CMA Awards.

    Cole Hauser & Cynthia Daniel

    Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

    Cole Hauser was on hand to represent the Yellowstone cast alongside his wife, Cynthia Daniel.

    Chris & Morgane Stapleton

    Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

    Chris Stapleton and wife Morgane arrived at the awards just days after celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary.

    Luke Combs & Nicole Hocking

    Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

    Album of the year winner Luke Combs and wife Nicole Hocking — who just welcomed son Tex over the summer — got glammed up for a night out.

    Jake Owen & Erica Hartlein

    Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

    Jake Owen let fiancée Erica Hartlein shine during their time on the red carpet.

    Dierks Bentley & Cassidy Black

    Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

    Dierks Bentley and wife Cassidy Black put their own spins on black tie at the CMAs.

    Ben & Erin Napier

    Ben Napier and Erin Napier
    Sara Kauss/FilmMagic

    Home Town's Ben and Erin Napier left their town for a Nashville night out.

    Jon & Summer Pardi

    Jon Pardi and Summer Pardi
    Jon and Summer Pardi. Jason Davis/WireImage

    Parents-to-be Jon and Summer Pardi brought their baby-to-be along for the fun on Wednesday night.

    Paul Digiovanni & Katie Stevens

    Paul Digiovanni and Katie Stevens
    Sara Kauss/FilmMagic

    Another pair celebrating their pregnancy on the red carpet, Paul Digiovanni and Katie Stevens shared their baby news for the first time at the CMAs.

    Bobby Bones & Caitlin Parker

    Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker
    Jason Kempin/Getty

    Peep those matching poses! Newlyweds Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker kept close on the red carpet.

    Parker McCollum & Hallie Rae Light

    Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

    Another newlywed night out! Parker McCollum and Hallie Rae Light, who tied the knot in March, celebrated at the CMAs.

    Cody & Brandi Johnson

    Jason Kempin/Getty

    A nominee four times over, Cody Johnson had his biggest cheerleader — wife Brandi — by his side.

    Daira Eamon & Lily Rose

    Jason Kempin/Getty

    Brides-to-be Daira Eamon and Lily Rose brought the glow to the show.

    Kat Luna & Alex Garrido

    Jason Kempin/Getty

    American Idol alumni and Kat & Alex singers Kat Luna and Alex Garrido had some fun with their fashion on Wednesday night.

    Jake Etheridge & MacKenzie Porter

    Jason Kempin/Getty

    MacKenzie Porter celebrated her very first CMA Awards with husband Jake Etheridge.

    Hardy & Caleigh Ryan

    Jason Kempin/Getty

    Married less than two weeks ago, Hardy and Caleigh Ryan had that newlywed glow.

    Jason & Brittany Aldean

    Jason Kempin/Getty

    Another of the night's nominees, Jason Aldean was accompanied by wife Brittany.