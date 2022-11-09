Couples on the Red Carpet at the 2022 CMA Awards

01 of 22 Tyler & Hayley Hubbard Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Tyler Hubbard kept wife Hayley close during their walk down the red carpet.

02 of 22 Miranda Lambert & Brendan McLoughlin Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock On the eve of her birthday, nominee Miranda Lambert celebrated with husband Brendan McLoughlin by her side.

03 of 22 Reba McEntire & Rex Linn Jason Kempin/Getty Reba McEntire and boyfriend Rex Linn walked the carpet before presenting together early in the show.

04 of 22 Carrie Underwood & Mike Fisher ABC via Getty Country awards show fixtures Carrie Underwood and Mike Fisher complemented each other in their shades of blue.

05 of 22 Thomas Rhett & Lauren Akins Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins. Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock New parents Thomas Rhett and Lauren Akins enjoyed a kid-free night on the red carpet.

06 of 22 Lionel Richie & Lisa Parigi Jason Kempin/Getty Days after calling girlfriend Lisa Parigi his "heart" at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony in Cleveland, Lionel Richie brought her as his date to the CMA Awards.

07 of 22 Cole Hauser & Cynthia Daniel Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock Cole Hauser was on hand to represent the Yellowstone cast alongside his wife, Cynthia Daniel.

08 of 22 Chris & Morgane Stapleton Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Chris Stapleton and wife Morgane arrived at the awards just days after celebrating their 15th wedding anniversary.

09 of 22 Luke Combs & Nicole Hocking Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Album of the year winner Luke Combs and wife Nicole Hocking — who just welcomed son Tex over the summer — got glammed up for a night out.

10 of 22 Jake Owen & Erica Hartlein Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Jake Owen let fiancée Erica Hartlein shine during their time on the red carpet.

11 of 22 Dierks Bentley & Cassidy Black Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Dierks Bentley and wife Cassidy Black put their own spins on black tie at the CMAs.

12 of 22 Ben & Erin Napier Sara Kauss/FilmMagic Home Town's Ben and Erin Napier left their town for a Nashville night out.

13 of 22 Jon & Summer Pardi Jon and Summer Pardi. Jason Davis/WireImage Parents-to-be Jon and Summer Pardi brought their baby-to-be along for the fun on Wednesday night.

14 of 22 Paul Digiovanni & Katie Stevens Sara Kauss/FilmMagic Another pair celebrating their pregnancy on the red carpet, Paul Digiovanni and Katie Stevens shared their baby news for the first time at the CMAs.

15 of 22 Bobby Bones & Caitlin Parker Jason Kempin/Getty Peep those matching poses! Newlyweds Bobby Bones and Caitlin Parker kept close on the red carpet.

16 of 22 Parker McCollum & Hallie Rae Light Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock Another newlywed night out! Parker McCollum and Hallie Rae Light, who tied the knot in March, celebrated at the CMAs.

17 of 22 Cody & Brandi Johnson Jason Kempin/Getty A nominee four times over, Cody Johnson had his biggest cheerleader — wife Brandi — by his side.

18 of 22 Daira Eamon & Lily Rose Jason Kempin/Getty Brides-to-be Daira Eamon and Lily Rose brought the glow to the show.

19 of 22 Kat Luna & Alex Garrido Jason Kempin/Getty American Idol alumni and Kat & Alex singers Kat Luna and Alex Garrido had some fun with their fashion on Wednesday night.

20 of 22 Jake Etheridge & MacKenzie Porter Jason Kempin/Getty MacKenzie Porter celebrated her very first CMA Awards with husband Jake Etheridge.

21 of 22 Hardy & Caleigh Ryan Jason Kempin/Getty Married less than two weeks ago, Hardy and Caleigh Ryan had that newlywed glow.