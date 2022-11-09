The Best Moments from the 2022 CMA Awards

02 of 07 Wynonna Judd Presents Vocal Duo of the Year Wynonna Judd. abc Wynonna Judd stepped onto the stage to present the award for vocal duo of the year — an award she said she and her mother, the late Naomi Judd, won on numerous occasions themselves.



"In death there is life, and here I am," said Wynonna, referring to the sudden death of her mom and musical partner Naomi in April. "Thank you for your love and your support." She continued, "These past six months have been a time to grieve and a time to be grateful. I am humbled and honored tonight to still have a seat at the table of country music."

03 of 07 Jo Dee Messina Joins Cole Swindell on Stage Cole Swindell and Jo Dee Messina. ABC Jo Dee Messina surprised fans when she joined Cole Swindell on stage to perform his single "She Had Me at Heads Carolina." The performance marked the live debut of a brand-new remix of Swindell's hit song — which heavily references Messina's 1996 debut single "Heads Carolina, Tails California."

04 of 07 Lainey Wilson Wins New Artist of the Year Michael Loccisano/Getty "If you know me, you know that I am rarely speechless, and I feel pretty speechless right now," Lainey Wilson said as she hit the stage to accept the award for new artist of the year. During her emotional speech, the singer thanked her family and hometown of Baskin, Louisiana, which has a population of 200. She concluded, "We just gettin' started, let's go!" Wilson later took home the award for female vocalist of the year, which she dedicated to her father, her date for the night.

05 of 07 A Rousing Jerry Lee Lewis Tribute Elle King and The Black Keys. ABC Elle King was joined on stage by The Black Keys to pay tribute to Jerry Lee Lewis, who died in October. The quartet performed his iconic song, "Great Balls of Fire," and at one point, the piano King was playing burst into flames. When King later stood up at the keys, she showed the crowd that Lewis' nickname, "The Killer," was embroidered on her pants.

06 of 07 Alan Jackson Wins the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award ABC During Wednesday's broadcast, legendary country singer Alan Jackson accepted the Willie Nelson Lifetime Achievement Award. "I've definitely lived the American dream," Jackson said while accepting his award. "And I'm still living that honky tonk dream, y'all." In light of the occasion, country stars Dierks Bentley, Carrie Underwood, Jon Pardi and Lainey Wilson delivered a tribute performance for the 64-year-old Grammy winner. Jackson dedicated the award to his wife, Denise, whom he called his "best friend."