Let Her Eat Cake! Ashley McBryde Switches Up Her Breakfast Menu to Celebrate Her CMA Awards Win

The two-time CMA recipient brings music from her imaginative new concept album, Lindeville, to a national TV audience

By
Nancy Kruh
Nancy Kruh
Nancy Kruh

Nancy Kruh is a Nashville-based writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital and PEOPLE Magazine. She has covered the country music scene almost exclusively for eight years, reporting from concerts, awards-show red carpets and No. 1 parties, as well as digging deep in interviews with both fan favorites and up-and-comers. She was lead writer-reporter for PEOPLE cover stories featuring Reba McEntire (2019) and Luke Bryan (2021) and reporter for the PEOPLE cover story featuring Naomi Judd (2022). A student of country music history, she's a 1,400-hour volunteer at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum. Before PEOPLE, Nancy worked for 25 years as a writer and editor at The Dallas Morning News, where she earned numerous state and national awards, mostly for her feature work. She graduated from Southern Methodist University with a bachelor's degree in journalism, and she also holds a master of arts degree from the University of Texas-Dallas.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 10, 2022 07:55 PM
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Ashley McBryde attends the 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)
Ashley McBryde. Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

Ashley McBryde caught some extra shut-eye on Wednesday morning — resting up for her big CMA awards night — but her five nominations were the furthest thing from her mind when she woke up to a text from her pal Carly Pearce.

"We live in kind of the same area, and I thought maybe one of the dogs got out and maybe I could help," McBryde recounted to PEOPLE on the red carpet. (Pearce famously owns a Shih Tzu brother and sister, Johnny and June.)

In fact, Pearce, 32, was telling McBryde, 39, that they now shared a CMA award for musical event of the year, one of four nominations attached to their No. 1 duet, "Never Wanted to Be That Girl." The award is one of two traditionally announced the morning of the show.

Yes, McBryde revealed, she squealed when she read the news. And then her next impulse was to change her breakfast plans.

"It's gonna be such a long day, and I thought, I'll mix some oatmeal," she explained, "and instead I ate a piece of red velvet cake because it felt like the right time to celebrate."

The CMA award is McBryde's second; she also won new artist of the year in 2020. This year she also was nominated for female artist, music video, single and song of the year.

THE 56TH ANNUAL CMA AWARDS - The 56th Annual CMA Awards, Country Musics Biggest Night, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, airs LIVE from Nashville WEDNESDAY, NOV. 9 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (ABC via Getty Images)PILLBOX PATTI, ASHLEY MCBRYDE, BRANDY CLARK, CAYLEE HAMMACK
Pillbox Patti, Ashley McBryde, Brandy Clark and Caylee Hammack. ABC/Getty

On Wednesday night, she also seized the spotlight as a performer, sharing the stage with Brandy Clark, Pillbox Patti and Caylee Hammack to sing "When Will I Be Loved." The Everly Brothers hit, famously covered by Linda Ronstadt, appears on McBryde's new concept album, Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, which Clark and Nicolette Hayford (aka Pillbox Patti) helped write with McBryde.

McBryde assembled a group of her favorite collaborators to create the mythical small town and inhabit it with characters in the spirit of the colorful lyrics of Dennis Linde, who wrote "Goodbye Earl" and "Bubba Shot the Jukebox." The fanciful album, which even includes original radio jingles, has been earning critical raves, but McBryde knows it's not for everyone.

"I have been in love with everybody's reaction because there will be some folks that just don't get it or care to, and that's OK," she said. "But Jake Owen just stopped me [on the red carpet] and said, 'Man, I love the new record.' And it just makes me happy to know that even my peers are listening to it and having a good time."

Related Articles
Luke Combs accepts the Album of the Year award for "Growin' Up" onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage); Lainey Wilson accepts the Female Vocalist of the Year award onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/WireImage; Chris Stapleton accepts the Male Vocalist of the Year award onstage at The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)
CMA Awards 2022: See the Complete List of Winners!
Wynonna Judd; Reba McEntire; Jessica Chastain
Star-Studded 2022 CMA Awards Presenters: Reba McEntire, Wynonna Judd, Jessica Chastain and More!
Reba McEntire, Brothers Osborne, Katy Perry Join CMAs Performer Lineup
Reba McEntire, Brothers Osborne, Katy Perry and More Join 2022 CMA Awards Performance Lineup
CMA Awards 2022: Everything to Know, wynonna judd, luke bryan and reba mcentire
CMA Awards 2022: Everything to Know About Country Music's Biggest Night
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 09: Keith Urban and Luke Combs attend the 56th Annual Country Music Association Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for CMA)
Luke Bryan's Leaps, Maren Morris' Cameo, Lainey Wilson's Dad Moment: What You Didn't See on TV at the CMAs
Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Walker Hayes
Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson and Walker Hayes Relish Their First Time in the CMT Artist of the Year Limelight
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - MARCH 07: Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium on March 07, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for ACM)
Lainey Wilson Leads 2022 CMA Awards Nominations as Blake Lively Scores First Nod for Taylor Swift Music Video
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 24: Miranda Lambert and Shania Twain attend the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors at Ryman Auditorium on August 24, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for ACM)
Miranda Lambert, Shania Twain and More Accept Awards at ACM Honors: 'Tonight Feels a Lot Like a Miracle'
PEOPLE ACM PHOTO BOOTH; 57th Academy of Country Music Awards, Las Vegas, Nevada, USA - 07 Mar 2022; Credit: Ben Trivett
Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde Win at ACM Awards: 'Songs About Cheating Aren't Something You Hear Much'
Chris Stapleton, Jimmie Allen and Brothers Osborne
CMA Awards 2021: Check Out the Complete Winners List!
BRELAND
BRELAND Makes the Most of Unlikely Country Stardom: 'I Belong Here. This Is What I'm Supposed to Be Doing'
Revolver Special Edition
The Magic Circle: Why The Beatles' 'Revolver' Is a Monument to the Collaborative Spirit
LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Recording artists Selena Gomez (L) and Taylor Swift attend The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)
Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez's Friendship Timeline
Lainey Wilson and Brian Wilson attend The 56th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena on November 09, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
At CMAs, Lainey Wilson Celebrates Her Biggest Win, Her Dad's Presence: 'It Truly Is a Miracle'
miranda lambert
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin Celebrate Her Birthday in All-Black on 2021 CMA Awards Red Carpet
CMA Fest 2022 Nashville
Carrie! Keith! Luke! And Luke! CMA Fest Roars Back from Cancellations with Star-Packed Stadium Concerts