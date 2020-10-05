Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker to Host 2020 CMA Awards: 'It's an Absolute Honor'

Get ready for a spectacular night of country music — hosted by two country superstars!

This is Rucker's first time and McEntire's fifth time hosting the awards show.

Last year, the 65-year-old shared the stage with fellow female country legends Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton.

"I'm thrilled to be back hosting the CMA Awards and even more thrilled that I get to share the stage with Darius Rucker," McEntire said in a press release. "We're looking forward to a night of celebrating great Country Music and hope you'll tune in and watch!"

McEntire's first time hosting the awards show was in 1990 alongside Randy Travis — she went on to host the show for three consecutive years, including in 1992 with Vince Gill.

"I look forward to the CMA Awards every year because of the incredible performances and the opportunity to celebrate the year in Country Music," Rucker, 54, said in the release. "To be invited to host this year's awards alongside Reba — are you kidding me?! — it is an absolute honor."

"Even though this year will look a little different than normal, I know that we're all eager for a night of musical celebration, and this year's show definitely won't disappoint," he added.

The CMA nominees were announced earlier this month with Miranda Lambert leading the pack with seven nominations, including the entertainer of the year category. Luke Combs, who's also up for that award, is nominated six times.

Image zoom Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker CMA/ABC