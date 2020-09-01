Miranda Lambert, Luke Combs and Maren Morris Lead 2020 CMA Awards Nods

For the first time in 10 years, two female artists — Miranda Lambert and Carrie Underwood — are nominated in the entertainer of the year category

If the nominations are any indication, the 2020 CMA Awards are sure to be star-studded.

On Tuesday, the first batch of nominees this year were announced live by Luke Combs and Carly Pearce on Good Morning America. The second batch of nominees were announced by Ingrid Andress and Gabby Barrett during a YouTube and Facebook livestream.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Leading the pack this year is Miranda Lambert with seven nominations total, including in the coveted entertainer of the year category. Behind her is fellow entertainer of the year nominee Combs with six nominations.

Following Combs is Maren Morris with five nominations and duo Dan + Shay with four. Justin Bieber notably earned his first CMA Awards nominations in the single of the year, musical event of the year and music video of the year categories for his Dan + Shay collaboration, "10,000 Hours."

For the first time in a decade, two women — Lambert and Carrie Underwood — have been nominated in the entertainer of the year category, which has long been dominated by male artists. The last time two women were nominated for CMA's highest honor in the same year was 2010, when Lambert and Lady A were both among the nominees.

"It's time for somebody else to hold that award," Brooks said during a virtual press conference, adding that his last win was "not that fun."

Indeed, his victory created a firestorm on social media, particularly among Underwood's fans, who anticipated her name would cap what was an entire night dedicated to celebrating the accomplishments of women in country music. Church's fans were in a similar uproar, also believing that the country superstar was long overdue for the honor.

Image zoom Garth Brooks John Shearer/Getty Images

As he absorbed the backlash after the November awards show, Brooks said, he couldn't shake the sentiment expressed in one of the tweets he read. "It said, 'Hey man, this guy, why doesn't he step down and just [leave] the entertainer for the next generation?'" he recalled.

"I'm very grateful for the time that I've got to go [win]," he said, but now, "somebody else needs to hold that."

See the full list of nominees below:

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Miranda Lambert

Carrie Underwood

Keith Urban

SINGLE OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Beer Never Broke My Heart” — Luke Combs

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

“The Bones” — Maren Morris

“I Hope” — Gabby Barrett

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Heartache Medication — Jon Pardi Producers: Bart Butler, Ryan Gore, Jon Pardi

Never Will — Ashley McBryde Producers: Jay Joyce, John Peets

Old Dominion — Old Dominion

What You See Is What You Get — Luke Combs

Wildcard — Miranda Lambert

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Bluebird” — Songwriters: Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, Miranda Lambert

“The Bones”— Songwriters: Maren Morris, Jimmy Robbins, Laura Veltz

“Even Though I'm Leaving” — Songwriters: Luke Combs, Wyatt B. Durrette III, Ray Fulcher

“I Hope You're Happy Now” — Songwriters: Luke Combs, Randy Montana, Carly Pearce, Jonathan Singleton

“More Hearts Than Mine” — Songwriters: Ingrid Andress, Sam Ellis, Derrick Southerland

FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Miranda Lambert

Ashley McBryde

Maren Morris

Kacey Musgraves

Carrie Underwood

MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Eric Church

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

Chris Stapleton

Keith Urban

VOCAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

Lady A

Little Big Town

Midland

Old Dominion

Rascal Flatts

VOCAL DUO OF THE YEAR

Brooks & Dunn

Brothers Osborne

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae

MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Be A Light” — Thomas Rhett (feat. Reba McEntire, Hillary Scott, Chris Tomlin & Keith Urban)

“The Bones” — Maren Morris (with Hozier)

“Fooled Around And Fell In Love” — Miranda Lambert (feat. Maren Morris, Elle King, Ashley McBryde, Tenille Townes & Caylee Hammack)

“I Hope You're Happy Now” — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

“10,000 Hours” — Dan + Shay (with Justin Bieber)

“Bluebird” — Miranda Lambert

“Homemade” — Jake Owen

“I Hope You're Happy Now” — Carly Pearce and Lee Brice

“Second One To Know” — Chris Stapleton

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jimmie Allen

Ingrid Andress

Gabby Barrett

Carly Pearce

Morgan Wallen

MUSICIAN OF THE YEAR

Jenee Fleenor, Fiddle

Paul Franklin, Steel Guitar

Rob McNelley, Guitar

Ilya Toshinskiy, Guitar

Derek Wells, Guitar