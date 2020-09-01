"Hold your head up," replied Kane Brown, who was also left off the nominations list

Kelsea Ballerini Reacts to CMAs Snub: 'Something Beautiful' Will Come from This 'Disappointment'

Kelsea Ballerini knows "This Feeling" all too well.

After being completely left off of the 2020 CMA Awards nominee list, Ballerini expressed her disappointment on Twitter on Tuesday.

"Last time this happened, I wrote homecoming queen the next day about the feeling," the 26-year-old tweeted, referring to kelsea's lead single, which she wrote after being snubbed at the ACM Awards last year. "Something beautiful will undoubtedly come from the current disappointment."

"Nonetheless, congratulations to my friends & peers that got nominations," she ended the tweet. "Proud to be a part of the country family, always."

In 2019, the "Miss Me More" singer was left out of the ACM Awards nominations just weeks after her sophomore album Unapologetically was up for best country album at the Grammys.

On "homecoming queen?," Ballerini sings from the perspective of a losing girl on the homecoming court who has "been so good at smiling most of your life."

"Nobody's feeling sorry for ya, but what if I told you the world wouldn't end if you started showing what's under your skin," she sings on the track. "What if you let 'em all in on the lie?"

Fans and fellow artists gathered in Ballerini's tweet comments with messages of consolation and support, including Kane Brown, who was also snubbed from the nominations list Tuesday.

"Hold your head up 🤘🏼," he replied.

Brown, 26, who released EP Mixtape, Vol. 1 earlier this month, has never been nominated for a CMA Award, despite record numbers in the genre. Ballerini has been up for awards seven times, but has never taken home the prize.

"It's all about label votes girl 🤍," replied Canadian country artist Madeline Merlo. "You're crushing it & let those tickets sales & streams and moments with fans rise to the top."

"Obsessed with you Queen," added country singer Twinnie.

"If I only went to concerts of artists that were only nominated...I wouldn't go to as many as I do!" replied a fan, to whom Ballerini gave tickets last year. "You're an asset to country radio and you treat your fans like they're the best, when that’s how we see you!! Still loving this Mother's Day gift I got to share with my daughter."

Ballerini dropped country-pop album kelsea in March to general acclaim. The self-titled work reached No. 12 on the Billboard 200 and No. 2 on the Top Country Albums chart.

This year, Miranda Lambert led the nominations list at the CMA Awards with seven, including in the entertainer of the year category. Behind her is fellow entertainer of the year nominee Luke Combs with six nominations. Maren Morris follows with five and duo Dan + Shay are up for four.

For the first time in a decade, two women — Lambert and Carrie Underwood — have been nominated in the entertainer of the year category.