Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Ashley McBryde, Brothers Osborne and Jenee Fleenor are set to open the show with a tribute to the late Charlie Daniels

Dan + Shay, Justin Bieber, Keith Urban and Many More to Perform at 2020 CMA Awards

To call this year's CMA Awards a star-studded event would be an understatement!

The show will open with a special tribute to the late Charlie Daniels featuring a first-time collaborative performance by Aldean, Bentley, Ashley McBryde (who was already announced as a performer) alongside Brothers Osborne and Jenee Fleenor.

Later in the night, Urban — who is up for entertainer of the year and two other awards — will perform from Australia for an intimate show.

Meanwhile, Bieber is set to join his friends Dan + Shay for the first-ever performance of their country-pop collaboration "10,000 Hours," which is up for three awards: single, music video and musical event of the year.

Carly Pearce and Lee Brice will also hit the stage together. (Their collab "I Hope You're Happy Now," which hit No. 1, is up for music video and musical event of the year.)

"We couldn't be more excited to bring all of these incredible performances to life next Wednesday night and give our artists the chance to come together, in a big way, on television for the first time in months," said Robert Deaton, CMA Awards Executive Producer, in a press release. "As safety is our top priority, we have worked tirelessly over the past several months to fully transform Music City Center into a breathtaking setup that resembles the very first 'CMA Awards Banquet and Show' from 1967, and ensures our nominees, performers and their guests a fully safe and physically distant environment."

"We are honored, in this very challenging time, to help provide an escape and deliver a live awards show experience unlike any other this year," he added.

The new set of musicians join an already long list of performers announced last week.

Miranda Lambert will perform "Settling Down," Maren Morris will hit the stage with "The Bones" and Luke Combs will perform "Cold as You."

Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will host the awards show and also hit the stage for a performance together.

The CMA nominees were announced last month with Lambert leading the pack with seven nominations, including the entertainer of the year category. Combs, who's also up for that award, is nominated six times.