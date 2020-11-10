Chris Stapleton to Perform at 2020 CMA Awards as Presenters Added

Charles Kelley will join Carly Pearce to sing “I Hope You’re Happy Now” in place of fellow country star Lee Brice who recently tested positive for the coronavirus

A new list of performers and presenters for the 2020 CMA Awards has been revealed!

On Monday, it was announced that Chris Stapleton and Charles Kelley have been added to the star-studded list of performers for this year's show. Stapleton, 42, will perform his new single "Starting Over."

Plus, a new list of award presenters has been named, including: New York Times best-selling author Lauren Akins, radio and TV personality Bobby Bones, singer-songwriter Charles Esten, model Taylor Hill, actor Patrick Schwarzenegger and gospel singer CeCe Winans. Country crooners Lauren Alaina, Jake Owen and Sara Evans will also present trophies at the 54th Annual CMA Awards hosted by Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker.

Image zoom Miranda Lambert, Thomas Rhett, Maren Morris | Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock; Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic John Shearer/Getty

"We couldn't be more excited to bring all of these incredible performances to life Wednesday night and give our artists the chance to come together, in a big way, on television for the first time in months," CMA Awards executive producer Robert Deaton said in a statement.

"As safety is our top priority, we have worked tirelessly over the past several months to fully transform Music City Center into a breathtaking setup that resembles the very first 'CMA Awards Banquet and Show' from 1967, and ensures our nominees, performers and their guests a fully safe and physically distant environment."