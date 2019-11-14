Tyler Rich Reveals the Best Gift He Gave New Wife Sabina Gadecki at the 2019 CMA Awards

Image zoom Jason Kempin/Getty

Tyler Rich may be an accomplished country artist, but his new wife Sabina Gadecki doesn’t exactly share his same vocal talents.

The “Leave Her Wild” singer, 33, met up with PEOPLE on the red carpet of ABC’s 53rd Annual CMA Awards and chatted all about his wife’s passion for singing — even though she’s a tad bit tone deaf, according to the star.

“She loves to sing, but she knows her voice is terrible,” he said. “She’s very vocal about it on Instagram. Everyone knows that voice.”

Gadecki, 35, an actress and model, agrees with her husband, whom she married in September at a music festival-themed wedding in Murfreesboro, Tennessee (the pair met at Stagecoach Music Festival in 2016).

Image zoom John Shearer/WireImage

RELATED: See Every Star on the 2019 CMAs Red Carpet

“I love singing more than anything, but I have the worst voice of all time, I know I do,” she admitted. She then shared that the best gift her husband has ever given her was the opportunity to let her sing her heart out on stage in front of a crowd.

“He was performing with Brantley Gilbert on the Brantley Gilbert cruise, and he was on stage singing and I was having a moment, really feeling it,” she began. “He brought me on stage — and he let me sing on that stage.”

RELATED VIDEO: Maren Morris and Brothers Osborne Lead CMA Awards Nods — and ‘Old Town Road’ Nabs a Nomination

“That was the best gift you could’ve given me to allow me to sing next to you,” she said to Rich on the carpet.

The country star admitted it was certainly a special moment. “I thought it’d be perfect to bring her out for her debut,” he said, before joking: “It lasted one line.”

Check out PEOPLE’s full CMA Awards coverage to get the latest news on country music’s biggest night.

Rich and Gadecki were engaged for two years before tying the knot, in part due to the fact that their relationship has been long distance — between Los Angeles and Nashville — ever since they met, and even now during their marriage.

Image zoom Jordan Voth

Gadecki says she traveled to the CMAs on a red-eye from Los Angeles because she didn’t want to miss the special event.

RELATED: Jennifer Nettles Claps Back at Male-Dominated Country Radio with Statement Outfit at 2019 CMAs

“We have our dreams in different cities,” Gadecki told PEOPLE. “I took a red-eye to get here because I was working yesterday. I didn’t sleep. I want to look cute next to him, but my eyes are red and I don’t feel I look cute.”

“That’s the only time I feel it’s challenging,” she added of their long-distance relationship, “When we’re both trying to give 100 percent to our careers and 100 percent to each other. Besides that, it’s all we’ve ever known.”

Her husband agreed: “We met long distance and here we are three-and-a-half years later and married and still long distance, and in still two same separate houses. It’s all we’ve ever known so it’s easy and it can be easy.”

Rich — who previously toured with Dustin Lynch, Sam Hunt, Brett Eldredge, Justin Moore, Cole Swindell, Dan + Shay and Brett Young — has headlining dates across the United States through the end of the year and is opening on select dates with Pardi and Gilbert.

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards will air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.