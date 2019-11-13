Reba McEntire Walks Red Carpet at 2019 CMA Awards After Confirming Breakup

Reba McEntire is moving on in style.

On Wednesday night, the country music legend walked her first red carpet since confirming her split from Anthony “Skeeter” Lasuzzo when she stepped out for the 53rd Annual Country Music Association Awards at the Bridgestone Arena. Ahead of the show, McEntire wore a sparkling black sequined gown with feathered cuffs.

The singer-songwriter, 64, is co-hosting the awards show with Carrie Underwood and Dolly Parton and is set to open the show with an all-female performance, as well as deliver a rendition of her 1990 hit “Fancy.”

Last week, a rep for McEntire confirmed that, after dating for more than two years, she split from Lasuzzo earlier this year.

A source tells PEOPLE the breakup was amicable — and that she’s been focusing on work.

“They ended things back in the spring, and there are no hard feelings between them,” says the source. “Reba is focusing on preparing or her performance and hosting gig at the CMA Awards.”

McEntire — who divorced her second husband, Narvel Blackstock, in 2015 after 26 years of marriage — opened up about finding new romance with Lasuzzo in a PEOPLE cover story last April, when she said they were “totally in love.”

“I wouldn’t put up with somebody for two years if I wasn’t in love with ’em!” McEntire added of Lasuzzo, a retired oil geologist and nature photographer whom she met while on vacation in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in August 2017.

The 53rd Annual CMA Awards air live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Wednesday, Nov. 13 at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.