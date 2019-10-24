From Carrie Underwood to Luke Combs to Miranda Lambert: See Who's Performing at the CMA Awards

Country’s biggest night already promises to be one to remember!

The Country Music Association has announced the first set of artists who will perform at the annual awards show, which will take place on Nov. 13.

Eric Church, who has been nominated for three CMA Awards this year — including for entertainer of the year — will perform his hit song “Some Of It,” while the reigning new artist of the year Luke Combs — who is also up for three awards — will be doing “Beer Never Broke My Heart.”

Carrie Underwood, who will return as co-host the show, is set to take the stage to perform “Drinking Alone” from her latest album, and her fellow female vocalist of the year nominees Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris will also show off their vocal prowess. Morris, who announced earlier this week that she’s expecting her first child with husband Ryan Hurd, will perform her hit “GIRL” while Lambert will sing her new single “It All Comes Out in the Wash.”

Carrie Underwood; Luke Combs; Miranda Lambert

The night will even be filled with an extra special performance by guest co-hosts Reba McEntire — who sing her beloved 1990 song “Fancy,” — and Dolly Parton, who will be doing a gospel medley with for KING & COUNTRY and Zach Williams. The trio will be performing “God Only Knows,” a collaboration between Parton and for KING & COUNTRY, her duet with Williams “There Was Jesus,” as well as a new song by Parton called “Faith,” which has yet to be released.

Pink and Chris Stapleton will be performing their song “Love Me Anyway” and reigning entertainer of the year Keith Urban will grace the stage with a rendition of hit “We Were.”

And as if all that isn’t enough, additional performers will be announced closer to the date of the awards show.

Earlier this month, Underwood offered a few hints about how this year’s show will be different now that Brad Paisley, her co-host for 11 years, has stepped back, and she’ll be joined by McEntire and Parton.

“It’s definitely gonna be heartfelt,” Underwood told reporters while celebrating her 27th No. 1 hit, noting that the evening’s theme will be a celebration of country’s legendary women.

“I love the fact that there’s a theme happening. I hope that’s kind of something that maybe we adopt for future CMAs.”