Miranda Lambert Says She Has More 'Personal' Goals as She Attends CMAs with Brendan McLoughlin

Miranda Lambert is pretty in pink for the 2019 CMA Awards.

The “It All Comes Out in the Wash” singer walked the red carpet in Nashville with husband Brendan McLoughlin by her side on Wednesday.

The country star — who is up for female vocalist of the year — showed off her cleavage in a plunging pink gown that featured a sparkly floral design, while her groom kept it classic in a black suit and bowtie.

The couple has been making the red carpet rounds since secretly tying the knot in January, with Lambert, 36, recently telling PEOPLE that her native New Yorker husband has opened her “eyes to a whole new world” with city living.

“My husband is very open and happy to travel and could be ready to go anywhere in 15 minutes,” she said of McLoughlin, who is currently joining her on tour while he takes leave from the police force. “I love that. Kind of met a kindred spirit there.”

Though she’ll stay busy with her tour, Lambert told ABC on the red carpet that she’s developed a new set of hopes for herself in the coming months that don’t necessarily revolve around releasing new music of her own.

“I have so many dreams left. I’m starting to set a new set of goals for myself, and more of them are personal now than they ever were, because I was so career-driven early on,” she said.

Among those new goals? A Broadway show – and a quirky animated character!

“I would like to write for a Broadway musical, I think that would be a cool thing that I’ve never done before,” she said. “Also maybe a voiceover in a cartoon movie, maybe a little redneck fish in Nemo or something. Whatever they’ll have me do!”

The 2019 CMA Awards are airing live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 13, at 8 p.m. ET.