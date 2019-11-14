Lil Nas X Becomes the First Openly Gay Man to Win at the CMA Awards

Lil Nas X is making history!

On Wednesday, the rapper became the first openly gay man to win at the Country Music Association Awards, according to Out magazine. Lil Nas X and his collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus won the award for musical event of the year for their remix of Lil Nas X’s hit song “Old Town Road.”

Reuters previously reported in August that the 20-year-old was also the first openly gay man to receive a CMA Awards nomination.

“LETS GOOOOOOOOO!!!!!! 🐎 ⚡,” Lil Nas X tweeted on Wednesday after learning he had won the award. According to Out, the winner of the category was announced ahead of the Nashville ceremony on Wednesday night with a reveal on Good Morning America earlier that day.

“I wasn’t sure if this was going to be able to happen tonight,” he told reporters after the awards show, according to USA Today. “I’m so happy this song was accepted because it is the bridging of two polar opposite genres. I’m happy it’s gotten respect from both places.”

Lil Nas X, who earned viral fame earlier this year with “Old Town Road”, came out as gay at the end of Pride Month in June.

In a recent interview with CBS This Morning, the hitmaker opened up to Gayle King about his journey, explaining that he used to pray that “it would go away.”

“Did you know as a little boy that you were gay? Did you think that as a youngster while people were telling you it’s not a good thing, were you thinking, ‘Yeah, but I think I am?’” asked King.

“Yeah, definitely. I knew. Especially around my teenage years,” Lil Nas X replied, adding that at that time he would “pray, pray and pray” that his sexuality was just “a phase.”

The rapper added that, while he does think he helped others by coming out, “we still have a long way to go.”

“There’s still a lot to be done, of course,” Lil Nas X said. “But I — I do believe it’s helping.”

Lil Nas X’s CMAs win was also notable after his original “Old Town Road” track was controversially removed from Billboard’s Hot Country chart in April, causing him to remix the track with country star Cyrus.

The remix then made history by becoming the longest-running No. 1 single to ever top the Billboard Hot 100 Chart, and Lil Nas X released even more remixes with BTS member RM, Young Thug and Mason Ramsey, and even an Area 51 raid version.